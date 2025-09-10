Attesto’s New Trust Layer Helps Companies Detect at Least 95% of Job Application Fraud

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attesto , the company for automating hiring operations and establishing trust between employers and candidates, today announced a new Trust Layer product that surfaces fake, duplicate, and AI-generated applications at the very top of the recruiting funnel. The new AI-based fraud detector comes at a time when company HR teams, Hiring Managers, and recruiters are struggling to wade through an increasing number of fake job applications. Gartner predicts that by 2028, 25% of global candidate profiles will be fake. The share of fake job applications is already higher for companies with remote positions. Attesto’s customers are reporting up to 60% fake applications for remote roles according to Maryam Mahdaviani, Attesto’s CEO.

“We were genuinely surprised by how quickly Attesto flagged and assessed fraudulent candidates,” said Brooklyn Bentz, Recruiting Lead at CardFlight . “Within minutes, we could separate real applicants from bots and repeat fraudsters - right at the top of the funnel - freeing our team to focus on highly qualified candidates who are actually interested in our roles. Unfortunately for remote-first companies, this is becoming more and more of an issue, and Attesto has helped immensely.”

Customers currently using Attesto report that it is catching at least 95% of fraudulent applications. This alone is a huge time saver for recruiters, hiring managers, and HR professionals, especially in instances where they may receive 1,000 or more applications for a single job posting.

By combining Attesto’s proprietary data, identity-linked trust signals, and AI agents, Attesto enables employers to reduce applicant processing time, protect against security and financial risks, and ensure genuine candidates move through the hiring pipeline faster. Attesto’s new trust layer integrates via API or low-code connectors into existing applicant tracking systems to evaluate every submission in real time before it reaches a recruiter’s queue.

“Attesto surfaced patterns that are hard for expert reviewers to detect,” said Jordan Mazur, General Counsel at Lively Inc. “This isn’t simple automation. Attesto’s trust layer delivers signals beyond human review, especially now that AI-generated and fake applications are everywhere. We’re both relieved and impressed.”

Unlike traditional job applicant screening tools that merely automate steps, Attesto’s approach uses proprietary data and risk models to identify sophisticated fraud patterns that often evade even seasoned reviewers. The system highlights synthetic identities, recycled résumés, and AI-generated applications at scale while maintaining a seamless candidate experience. The result is a faster, safer pipeline that keeps teams focused on identifying and hiring qualified talent.

“AI makes it easier than ever to generate polished résumés and cover letters, resulting in an increase in cost and risk from fraudulent and low-quality applications”, said Maryam Mahdaviani, founder and CEO of Attesto. “Attesto addresses this shift head-on by delivering early, explainable risk scoring, configurable policy enforcement, and privacy-conscious verification. Employers can reduce manual review load, maintain compliance, and protect recruiting, security, and finance teams from downstream risk—without degrading candidate experience.”

To learn more or request a demo of Attesto, visit attesto.com .

About Attesto

Attesto is a native AI company focused on automation and establishing trust for hiring and workforce risk management, founded in 2023. Attesto’s mission is to help organizations build trusted teams with speed and confidence. Visit attesto.com to learn more.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4109340c-5071-41ea-a6d5-f1b65187f4ca

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c9796a30-39a2-4f46-bb3b-f5bf29c5755e