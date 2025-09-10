3D-Printed Drugs Market to Surge from USD 113.77 Mn in 2024 to USD 461.31 Mn by 2034 at 15.35% CAGR, Reports Towards Healthcare

Ottawa, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Towards Healthcare, a sister firm of Precedence Research, reports that the global 3D-printed drugs market size was valued at USD 113.77 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 461.31 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 15.35%.

3D printing technology is experiencing a global boom in the pharmaceutical sector. Due to rapid manufacturing, precise control of drug release, modification of drug doses and combinations, formulation of tailored pharmaceuticals, and other advantages are fueling the global market.

Key Takeaways

North America was dominant in the market by 38% share in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the studied years.

By technology type, the zip dose segment led the 3D printed drugs market in 2024.

By technology type, the inkjet printing segment is expected to grow rapidly during 2025-2034.

By application type, the neurology segment registered dominance in the market in 2024.

By application type, the orthopedic segment is expected to grow at a notable CAGR in the upcoming years.

By end user, the hospitals & clinics segment led the global 3D printed drugs market in 2024.

By end user, the research laboratories segment is expected to witness significant expansion during 2025-2034.

Market Overview & Potential

The use of advanced technology, such as 3D-printed drugs, that provide more efficacy and safe oral delivery of tailored treatment regimens to patients, replacing the current “one size fits all” philosophy. The global 3D printed drugs market encompasses several applications, including the production of personalized, complex dosage forms, such as multi-drug tablets (polyprintlets) and patient-specific implants, which facilitate accurate, controlled release of medications for conditions like epilepsy. Moreover, the emergence of this kind of technology has developed numerous drug-loaded devices, particularly implants, scaffolds for tissue regeneration, and transdermal patches, enabling localized and sustained drug delivery.

What are the Key Drivers in the 3D Printed Drugs Market?

Ongoing drug development approaches and research activities are fostering the application of this kind of technology. Mainly, in drug development and screening, 3D printing assists in escalating drug development by offering small-batch production of customized drugs for clinical trials. The global market is further driven by its widespread application by researchers, including 3D-printed organ models (e.g., organ-on-a-chip models) to test drug toxicity and efficacy. A combination of bioinks and AI-powered design accelerates the complexity and functionality of the 3D-printed constructs.

What are the Ongoing Trends in the 3D Printed Drugs Market?

The usage of additive manufacturing to establish precision drug forms and tissue engineering scaffolds that deliver growth factors for customized treatment and tissue regeneration.

In August 2025, restor3d, a leader in technology-driven personalized orthopedic solutions, made a strategic investment partnership with Partners Group to enhance the growth of personalized orthopedic solutions.

In April 2025, Continuity Biosciences, LLC made a strategic investment in PinPrint, Inc., a pioneering company in high-resolution 3D-printed microneedle technology, for aesthetic and cosmetic applications.

In February 2025, MB Therapeutics, a Montpellier-based startup, secured €2 million in seed funding to evolve the foremost pharmaceutical facility created to offer 3D printing-compatible solutions for pharmacies.



What is the Arising Challenge in the 3D Printed Drugs Market?

The global market is facing a major limitation in material selection and drug release rate. In the case of material selection, it is quite difficult to determine both 3D printable and safe for human consumption is a key barrier, mainly for thermosensitive drugs that can degrade under high printing temperatures. Alongside the development of tablets that ensure faster drug release, compact, non-porous 3D printed tablets are another hurdle for market expansion.

Regional Analysis

What Made North America Dominant in the Market in 2024?

In 2024, North America held a major revenue share of the 3D printed drugs market by 38%. Ongoing innovations in 3D printing technologies, like fused deposition modeling and inkjet printing, are allowing for the development of complex drug formulations and controlled-release drugs in which is expanding the overall market growth. Moreover, North America's supportive regulatory framework and crucial investments in research and development by academic institutions and leading companies promote advances.

For instance,

In August 2025, Private, nonprofit science and technology organization Battelle and 3D pharmaceutical company Aprecia entered into a U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) agreement to boost the Establishing Qualification Processes for Agile Pharmaceutical Manufacturing (EQUIP-A-Pharma) research program.

In September 2024, Adare Pharma Solutions, a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), partnered with Laxxon Medical to explore Adare’s state-of-the-art cGMP facilities and Laxxon’s innovative 3D printing technology to bring groundbreaking new oral dosage forms to market.

What Made the Asia Pacific Grow Notably in the Market in 2024?

During 2025-2034, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand rapidly in the global 3D printed drugs market. This will drive due to a surge in healthcare expenditure and breakthroughs in healthcare infrastructure in many countries, such as China, India, and Japan. Other regulatory steps, like the harmonization of GMP frameworks and funding for innovation clusters in Japan, China, and Singapore, are vital for regulatory adaptation and commercialization. Also, in the ASAP, there is a highly emerging novel printing approach, including Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), which escalates the accuracy, effectiveness, and capabilities of 3D printed drug production, and is mainly impacting the regional market growth.

For instance,

In August 2025, Triastek Inc. entered into a collaboration with BioNTech SE, focused on the development of RNA therapeutics for oral delivery using 3D printing.



Segmental Insights

By technology type analysis

How did the Zip Dose Segment Dominate the Market in 2024?

In 2024, the zip dose segment accounted for the largest share of the 3D printed drugs market. This is a drug-formulation platform, which is created to produce faster-disintegrating forms of widely prescribed drugs. It is the first and only platform that applies 3D printing to make medications. It mainly comprises the development of formulations that are varied from ODT when the product's total mass is more than 500mg. The application of zip-Dose technology in printing the symbol or company logo on this Dosage form by the three-dimensional arrangement of a powder particle is offering it as a major benefit among the global leaders.

On the other hand, the inkjet printing segment is predicted to witness the fastest growth. This technology has a broader range of accuracy, effectiveness, scalability, and ability to leverage complex, multi-layered, and personalized drug formulations. Furthermore, it allows high-throughput manufacturing, lower waste, and enables tailored dosages and controlled drug release, which further fuels demand for personalized medicine. The emergence of the non-contact nature of inkjet printing is supporting the reduction of contamination and heat damage to sensitive materials.

By application type analysis

Why did the Neurology Segment Lead the 3D Printed Drugs Market in 2024?

The neurology segment held the biggest share of the market in 2024. The widespread use of 3D printing approaches in neurology enables the development of intricate drug structures and controlled-release mechanisms, which are vital in the management of complex neurological disorders with long-term treatments. As well as these solutions also assist in handling polypharmacy (the use of multiple medications), a common concern in chronic neurological diseases, by evolving the establishment of combination pills with specific release profiles.

Whereas the orthopedic segment is estimated to witness significant growth during 2025-2034. Across the world, the accelerating prevalence of orthopedic disorders and the need for better drug delivery systems to lower infection risks from orthopedic surgeries are boosting the adoption of 3D printing measures among patients. Nowadays, continuous research and development activities in 3D bioprinting technology are resulting in novel solutions for targeted and precise drug delivery in the orthopedic field. A wider application of this technology in orthopedic products, like knee and hip devices, spinal implants, and surgical guides, is expanding the overall market.

By end user analysis

How did the Hospitals & Clinics Segment Dominate the Market in 2024?

The hospitals & clinics segment was dominant in the global 3D printed drugs market in 2024. Globally accelerating chronic diseases, the emphasis on tailored treatments, affordable production, and minimizing environmental impact, supports the entire market growth. Also, the ability to evolve complex, multi-layered drug formulations personalized to individual patient needs is widely propelling the demand for 3D printing approaches in hospitals and clinics.

However, the research laboratories segment will expand notably in the market. A rise in demand for rapid development and prototyping of new drug formulations, mainly shortening the research and development cycle for pharmaceutical companies, is fostering the application of 3D printing solutions. Consistent advances in 3D printing accuracy, pace, and material science (e.g., APIs, biocompatible polymers) allow the designing of more intricate and innovative drug delivery systems, like multi-drug tablets and micro-needles are boosting respective adoptions in the emerging research laboratories.

Latest Developments in the 3D Printed Drugs Market

In July 2025, a medical device startup, Nanochon Clinical Trial Design, launched a first-in-human study for its 3D printed Chondrograft knee implant.

In April 2025, MicroPort Orthopedics Inc., a US-headquartered global medical devices company, unveiled its flagship second-generation solution, the Evolution Medial-Pivot Knee, in India.

In February 2025, UK-based biotech company FabRx introduced a study introducing how pharmaceutical 3D printing can automate capsule filling in community pharmacies.



3D Printed Drugs Market Key Players List

Aprecia

Affinity Therapeutics

Extend Biosciences

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Merck

Bioduro

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Hewlett Packard Caribe

AstraZeneca

Cycle Pharmaceuticals

FabRx Ltd



Segments Covered in The Report

By Technology

Inkjet Printing

Fused Deposition Modeling

Stereolithography

ZipDose Technology

By Application

Orthopedic

Neurology

Dental

Others

By End-use

Hospitals & clinics

Research Laboratories

Others



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





