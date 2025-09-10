United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Recognizes Pixalate as Key Innovator in Protecting Children’s Online Privacy in Global Compliance Case Study

LONDON, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the leading global platform for ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics, today announced that a UNICEF “Compliance Tech” case study – under the Data Governance for Children Project – features Pixalate’s Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) Compliance Tool as one of three “Innovators in Data Governance.” The case study forms part of UNICEF’s broader Compendium of Innovations in Data Governance for Children.

Spotlight on Pixalate’s Children’s Online Privacy Product

The UNICEF Compliance Tech case study highlights how innovative solutions like Pixalate’s Tool can help advance children’s online data privacy practices and close enforcement gaps by giving regulators and industry professionals visibility into compliance risks within the digital space.

"UNICEF's recognition means the world to us because it highlights a fundamental truth: children's privacy and protection can't be an afterthought in today's interconnected digital ecosystem," said Jalal Nasir, CEO of Pixalate. "Our research shows that compliance gaps aren't edge cases — they're epidemic. We're grateful UNICEF has spotlighted the tools that can help the industry do better."

“One of COPPA’s key policy aims is to prevent direct marketing to children without parental consent. Increased adoption of tools like Pixalate’s COPPA tool by the ad tech industry helps support this goal by encouraging industry-wide compliance," states the UNICEF Compliance Tech case study.

Pixalate’s COPPA Compliance Tool

Pixalate’s COPPA Compliance Tool continuously assigns compliance risk scores, updated weekly, with reason codes to over 13.4 million mobile and CTV apps by combining human review from Pixalate’s Trust & Safety Advisory Board – composed of certified educators – with AI-based processes and assessments.

The Tool:

Identifies likely child-directed apps available to download from the following app stores based on the COPPA Rule’s criteria for child-directed platforms, and the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) guidelines (e.g., subject matter, visual features, audio, child celebrities): Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and CTV platforms, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV.

Evaluates apps for COPPA compliance obligations, including the presence of an online notice/privacy policy, parental consent mechanisms, and location data-sharing within the digital advertising ecosystem.

Assigns a ‘COPPA risk score’ of low, medium, high, and critical to each app, giving advertisers, agencies, and publishers significant data insights to strengthen their compliance frameworks.



A free version of Pixalate’s COPPA Compliance Tool is available online, allowing regulators, advertising safety and compliance researchers, educators, and parents to review apps and easily assess potential privacy risks.

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release–including all content set forth herein–reflects Pixalate’s opinions with respect to the factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry, inclusive of advertisers, advertising technology companies, developers of mobile applications, professional advisors, non-governmental entities, and regulators. Pixalate is sharing this press release–and opinions relating thereto–not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, or person, or app, but, instead, to report on Pixalate’s participation in UNICEF’s case study. Please note that any data shared via Pixalate’s COPPA Compliance Tool is grounded in Pixalate’s proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements or partnerships.

With reference to Pixalate’s COPPA Compliance Tool, please refer to Pixalate’s COPPA Compliance methodology as follows: https://www.pixalate.com/coppa-compliance-tools-methodology .

