Dublin, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alzheimer's Disease: 68-Market Analysis and Sales Forecast - Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Across the 68 markets, sales in the AD market were $3.1 billion in 2023, growing to $20.0 billion in 2033. The eight major markets (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan and China) represent approximately 75.2% and 85.2% of 68-market sales in 2023 and 2033, respectively.
This report covers the 68 geographical markets and provides an Excel-based forecast model for the Alzheimer's Disease market through 2033.
The analyst estimates that the value of the Alzheimer's Disease (AD) market in the 8MM in 2023 was $2.4 billion. This market is defined as sales of symptamatic and disease modifying (DMT) treatments including including approval of anti-Ab monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) across the 8MM.
The US and China markets make up the majority of total global sales, contributing $1.1 billion (44.7%) and $915.2 million (38.8%), respectively. The smallest market is France, contributing only 1.1% to total global sales, due to the lower AD prevalent population in the country, as well as the lack of reimbursement of the current AD symptomatic therapies resulting in lower treatment rates in France.
By the end of the forecast period in 2033, The analyst projects AD sales to rise to $17.0 billion in the 8MM, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.8%.
Scope
- Overview of Alzheimer's Disease, including epidemiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management.
- Annualized Alzheimer's Disease therapeutics market revenue, cost of therapy per patient, and treatment usage patterns forecast from 2023 to 2033.
- Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping, and implications of these factors for the migraine therapeutics market.
- Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data assessing emerging trends and mechanisms of action under development for migraine treatment. The most promising candidates in late-stage development are profiled.
- Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global Alzheimer's Disease therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Overview
1.2 68M summary statistics
1.3 Key 8MM events driving the 68M forecast extrapolation
2 Appendix
2.1 Abbreviations
2.2 Methodology
2.2.1 Patient-based forecast methodology
2.2.2 68M forecast extrapolation methodology.
2.3 Primary research - key opinion leaders interviewed for this report.
2.4 Primary research - prescriber survey
2.5 About the authors
2.5.1 Analyst
2.5.2 Therapy area directors
2.5.3 Epidemiologist
2.5.4 Epidemiology reviewers
2.5.5 Vice President of Disease Intelligence and Epidemiology
2.5.6 Global Head of Pharma Research, Analysis, and Competitive Intelligence
