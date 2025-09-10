8MM Alzheimer's Disease Market Drug Forecast and Market Analysis 2025-2033 | Eisai, Biogen, and Lilly to Lead, Novel Late-stage Pipeline Drugs Will Be a Key Driver, Opportunities in Unmet Needs

Dublin, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alzheimer's Disease: Eight-Market Drug Forecast and Market Analysis - Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers the 8 major markets and provides an Excel-based forecast model for the Alzheimer's Disease market through 2033.

The analyst estimates that the value of the Alzheimer's Disease (AD) market in the 8MM in 2023 was $2.4 billion.

This market is defined as sales of symptamatic and disease modifying (DMT) treatments including including approval of anti-Ab monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) across the 8MM (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan and China). The US and China markets make up the majority of total global sales, contributing $1.1 billion (44.7%) and $915.2 million (38.8%), respectively.

The smallest market is France, contributing only 1.1% to total global sales, due to the lower AD prevalent population in the country, as well as the lack of reimbursement of the current AD symptomatic therapies resulting in lower treatment rates in France. By the end of the forecast period in 2033, The analyst projects AD sales to rise to $17.0 billion in the 8MM, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.8%.



Scope

Overview of Alzheimer's Disease, including epidemiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management.

Annualized Alzheimer's Disease therapeutics market revenue, cost of therapy per patient, and treatment usage patterns forecast from 2023 to 2033.

Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping, and implications of these factors for the migraine therapeutics market.

Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data assessing emerging trends and mechanisms of action under development for Alzheimer's disease treatment. The most promising candidates in late-stage development are profiled.

Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global Alzheimer's Disease therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Alzheimer's Disease: Executive Summary

1.1 Summary of changes

1.2 Executive summary

1.3 Alzheimer's market forecast to see double-digit sales growth out to 2033

1.4 Eisai, Biogen, and Lilly are forecast to lead the AD market in 2033

1.5 Opportunities to fulfil key unmet needs will remain

1.6 Novel late-stage pipeline drugs will be a key driver of growth

1.7 What Do Physicians Think?



2 Introduction

2.1 Catalyst

2.2 Related reports

2.3 Upcoming reports



3 Disease Overview

3.1 Etiology

3.1.1 Risk genes

3.1.2 Deterministic genes

3.1.3 Protective genes

3.1.4 Metabolic disruption

3.2 Pathophysiology

3.2.1 Structural changes in the brain

3.2.2 Degenerative process

3.2.3 A? plaques

3.2.4 Neurofibrillary tangles

3.2.5 Neurotransmitter deficiencies

3.2.6 Oxidative stress

3.3 Biomarkers / targets of interest

3.4 Disease staging systems

3.5 Symptoms and prognosis



4 Epidemiology

4.1 Disease Background

4.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities

4.3 Global and Historical Trends

4.4 Forecast Methodology

4.4.1 Sources

4.4.2 Forecast Assumptions and Methods

4.4.3 Forecast assumptions and methods: total prevalent cases of AD by DSM-IV criteria

4.4.4 Forecast assumptions and methods: total prevalent cases of AD by severity

4.4.5 Forecast assumptions and methods: total prevalent cases of preclinical AD

4.4.6 Forecast assumptions and methods: total prevalent cases of MCI

4.5 Epidemiological Forecast for AD (2023-33)

4.5.1 Total prevalent cases of AD by DSM-IV criteria

4.5.2 Age-specific total prevalent cases of AD by DSM-IV criteria

4.5.3 Sex-specific total prevalent cases of AD by DSM-IV criteria

4.5.4 Total prevalent cases of AD by severity

4.5.5 Total prevalent cases of preclinical AD

4.5.6 Age-specific total prevalent cases of preclinical AD

4.5.7 Sex-specific total prevalent cases of preclinical AD

4.5.8 Total prevalent cases of MCI

4.5.9 Age-specific total prevalent cases of MCI

4.5.10 Sex-specific total prevalent cases of MCI

4.6 Discussion

4.6.1 Epidemiological forecast insight

4.6.2 COVID-19 impact

4.6.3 Limitations of the Analysis

4.6.4 Strengths of the Analysis



5 Disease Management

5.1 Diagnosis and treatment overview

5.2 KOL insights on disease management



6 Current Treatment Options

6.1 Overview



7 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment

7.1 Overview

7.2 More efficacious DMTs

7.3 Improved control of behavioral symptoms

7.4 Symptomatic drugs for cognition

7.5 Improving diagnosis earlier in the disease progression

7.6 Access to treatment



8 R&D Strategies

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Targeting A?

8.1.2 Novel MOAs

8.1.3 Targeting agitation and psychosis

8.1.4 Targeting preclinical AD

8.1.5 Combination therapies

8.1.6 Non-pharmacological treatments

8.2 Clinical Trials Design

8.2.1 Inclusion/exclusion criteria

8.2.2 Endpoints

8.2.3 Use of biomarkers in trial design



9 Pipeline Assessment

9.1 Overview

9.2 Promising drugs in clinical development



10 Pipeline Valuation Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Assessment

10.2.1 Potential DMTs

10.2.2 Therapies for agitation and psychosis associated with AD



11 Current and Future Players

11.1 Overview

11.2 Deal-Making Trends



12 Market Outlook

12.1 Global Markets

12.1.1 Forecast

12.1.2 Drivers and barriers - global issues

12.2 US

12.2.1 Forecast

12.2.2 Key Events

12.2.3 Drivers and Barriers

12.3 5EU

12.3.1 Forecast

12.3.2 Key Events

12.3.3 Drivers and Barriers

12.4 Japan

12.4.1 Forecast

12.4.2 Key events

12.4.3 Drivers and barriers

12.5 China

12.5.1 Forecast

12.5.2 Key events

12.5.3 Drivers and barriers



13 Appendix





Companies Featured

Eli Lilly and Co

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Novartis AG

Biogen Inc

Eisai Co Ltd

Suven Life Sciences Ltd

Towa Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

AB Science SA

H. Lundbeck AS

Neurimmune Holding AG

Annovis Bio Inc

Teikoku Seiyaku Co Ltd

AbbVie Inc

BioVie Inc

Alzheon Inc

Axsome Therapeutics Inc

TauRx Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Anavex Life Sciences Corp

Shanghai Green Valley Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Johnson & Johnson

Corium LLC

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

Ono Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Novo Nordisk AS

Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd

AriBio Co Ltd

Luye Pharma Group Ltd

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc

AlphaCognition Inc

Biomed Industries Inc

Cerecin Inc

