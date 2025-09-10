Assicurazioni Generali - Digital Transformation Strategy Profile 2025: Tech Strategies and Innovation Initiatives

Dublin, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: Assicurazioni Generali SpA - 2025" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides insights into Assicurazioni Generali SpA's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, and its acquisitions.

Assicurazioni Generali SpA is the parent and principal operating company of the Generali Group (Generali), a global integrated insurance and asset management group. Assicurazioni Generali is also commonly referred to as the Generali Group.

Generali's two main businesses are insurance and asset management. The insurance division offers life, as well as property & casualty (P&C) insurance products to retail customers, corporate customers, and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) worldwide. Individual and family protection policies, savings, unit-linked policies, health policies, home policies and accident policies are some of the products offered by the insurance division.

Generali Investments Holding (GIH) manages the global asset management business operations of Generali through 12 asset management firms. Generali also offers wealth management services through Banca Generali, a Milan-based private bank.



The report provides information and insights into Generali's tech activities, including:

Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches, and acquisitions.

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.

Details of estimated ICT budgets.

Key Topics Covered:

Generali's Overview

Generali's Digital Transformation Strategy

Generali's Accelerators, Incubators, and other Innovation Programs

Generali's Technology Focus

Generali's Technology Initiatives

Generali's Venture Arm: Generali Ventures

Generali's Tech Acquisitions

Generali's Tech Ecosystem

Generali's ICT Budget and Contracts

Generali's Senior Management

Generali's Thematic Scorecard

