Brian Haskin Joins CYBER HORNET ETFs as Managing Director, Head of Institutional Sales

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CYBER HORNET ETFs, a pioneering investment firm focused on bridging traditional finance and digital assets, today announced that veteran sales and distribution executive Brian J. Haskin has joined the firm as Managing Director, Head of Institutional Sales. In this role, Haskin will be responsible for leading the firm's sales efforts with institutional investors, registered investment advisors, and broker-dealer platforms.

"We're thrilled to have Brian join the team," said Michael G. Willis, CEO and Co-Founder of CYBER HORNET ETFs. "His proven track record of building and managing institutional sales teams, combined with his deep understanding of the financial markets and his extensive network, will be invaluable as we continue to grow and introduce our innovative ETF suite to the market. Brian's experience is a perfect fit for our mission."

With over 20 years of experience in the investment management industry, Haskin brings a wealth of knowledge in institutional and intermediary sales, relationship management, and marketing. He joins CYBER HORNET ETFs from Seaport Global Asset Management, where he served as Managing Director, Head of Consultant Relations. Prior to that, he was Managing Director, Head of North American Distribution at Spouting Rock Asset Management, and held senior distribution roles at Poplar Forest Capital, Analytic Investors, and Wilshire.

"I am excited to join CYBER HORNET ETFs at such a pivotal time for both the firm and the broader digital asset market," said Haskin. "The opportunity to lead the sales efforts for a product suite that provides a simple and secure bridge to digital assets is truly compelling. I believe our innovative S&P 500®-Bitcoin blended ETF strategy will resonate with financial advisors and other investors who are looking to capture the potential of this new asset class in a familiar, regulated vehicle."

Haskin holds an MBA with honors in Finance and Marketing from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Southern California.

About CYBER HORNET ETFs

CYBER HORNET ETFs is an investment firm dedicated to bridging traditional finance and digital assets through SEC-regulated Exchange Traded Funds. The firm's flagship product, the CYBER HORNET S&P 500® and Bitcoin 75/25 Strategy ETF (NASDAQ: BBB), provides a turnkey solution that combines the stability of the S&P 500® Index with exposure to Bitcoin. The firm plans to launch additional ETFs with other cryptocurrencies to lead the next wave of institutional and retail adoption. Learn more at https://www.CyberHornetETFs.com.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call 1.844.BTC.ETFs (1.844.282.3837) or visit our website at www.CyberHornetETFs.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

The Fund does not invest directly in bitcoin or other digital assets, nor does it maintain direct exposure to “spot” bitcoin. Investors seeking direct exposure to the price of bitcoin should consider an investment other than the Fund.

Bitcoin and Bitcoin futures contracts are relatively new investments. They are subject to unique and substantial risks, and historically, have been subject to significant price volatility. The value of an investment in the Fund could decline significantly and without warning. You should be prepared to lose the entirety of the Bitcoin component of your investment in the Fund. The performance of Bitcoin futures contracts and therefore the performance of the Fund may differ significantly from the performance of Bitcoin.

BBB is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC