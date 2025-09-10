Hypersonic Technologies Trend Analysis 2025: The Evolving Competitive Landscape of Hypersonics

Dublin, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Hypersonic Technologies (2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report will examine some of the specific drivers hypersonic weapons development today, as well as the challenges involved, major technological hurdles, emerging trends affecting hypersonic development, and a case-by-case review of hypersonic weapons programs across several nations.

Additionally, this report contains a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape today in the defense industry's hypersonics segment.



Hypersonic technology has a long history, stretching back more than half a century. Comparable to unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the perceived potential of the technology has waxed and waned over the years, but increasing multi-polarity (and the war in Ukraine) has driven intense investment by countries such as Russia, China, and the US.

Hypersonic refers to aerial objects-including aircraft, missiles, rockets, and spacecraft-that can reach speeds through the atmosphere greater than Mach 5, which is nearly 4,000 miles per hour (6437 km/h). The Mach number indicates how many times the speed of sound an object is traveling. As objects travel faster, technical challenges such as atmospheric heating increase exponentially, a paradigm that has historically limited designers.



Key Highlights

Studies of emerging technological trends and their impact on hypersonics

Analysis of several countries and their position in the hypersonic technologies production picture, along with an overview of government actions and regulations pertaining to large-scale defense production.

Report Scope

The key supply challenges that defense sector suppliers face are covered.

The investment and security-of-supply opportunities for armed forces, suppliers, and institutional investors, across much of the hypersonic technologies value chain are covered.

An overview of some of the most critical aspects of the supply chain and value chain are covered.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Players

Technology Briefing

Achieving hypersonic flight

Types of hypersonic weapons

Trends

Technology trends

Macroeconomic trends

Regulatory trends

Industry Analysis

Market size and growth forecasts

Case Studies

Timeline

Signals

M&A and venture financing trends

Patent trends

Company filing trends

Hiring trends

Value Chain

Testing systems

Thermal Technology

Hypersonic engines

Control Systems

Warhead

Missile Bodies

Hypersonic defense

Companies

Public companies

Private companies

Sector Scorecards

Aerospace, defense& security sector scorecards

Company Coverage:

Lockheed Martin

Boeing

Northrop Grumman

RTX Corp

L3Harris

Venus Aerospace

MBDA

Saab

Thales

CASIC

Tactical missiles corporation

Hermeus

Space Transportation Corp

Hypersonix

Spirit Aerosystems

QinetiQ

Kratos

HTPN Industries

BAE Systems

Dynetics

Hanwha

Leidos

Mitsubishi

Safran

Brahmos Aerospace

Calspan

Exquadrom

Hypersonix Launch Systems

Rhea Space Activity

Systima

SpaceX

Ursa Major Technologies

