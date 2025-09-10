Hypersonic Technologies Trend Analysis 2025: The Evolving Competitive Landscape of Hypersonics

Dublin, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Hypersonic Technologies (2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report will examine some of the specific drivers hypersonic weapons development today, as well as the challenges involved, major technological hurdles, emerging trends affecting hypersonic development, and a case-by-case review of hypersonic weapons programs across several nations.
Additionally, this report contains a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape today in the defense industry's hypersonics segment.
Hypersonic technology has a long history, stretching back more than half a century. Comparable to unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the perceived potential of the technology has waxed and waned over the years, but increasing multi-polarity (and the war in Ukraine) has driven intense investment by countries such as Russia, China, and the US.
Hypersonic refers to aerial objects-including aircraft, missiles, rockets, and spacecraft-that can reach speeds through the atmosphere greater than Mach 5, which is nearly 4,000 miles per hour (6437 km/h). The Mach number indicates how many times the speed of sound an object is traveling. As objects travel faster, technical challenges such as atmospheric heating increase exponentially, a paradigm that has historically limited designers.
- Studies of emerging technological trends and their impact on hypersonics
- Analysis of several countries and their position in the hypersonic technologies production picture, along with an overview of government actions and regulations pertaining to large-scale defense production.
- The key supply challenges that defense sector suppliers face are covered.
- The investment and security-of-supply opportunities for armed forces, suppliers, and institutional investors, across much of the hypersonic technologies value chain are covered.
- An overview of some of the most critical aspects of the supply chain and value chain are covered.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Players
- Technology Briefing
- Achieving hypersonic flight
- Types of hypersonic weapons
- Trends
- Technology trends
- Macroeconomic trends
- Regulatory trends
- Industry Analysis
- Market size and growth forecasts
- Case Studies
- Timeline
- Signals
- M&A and venture financing trends
- Patent trends
- Company filing trends
- Hiring trends
- Value Chain
- Testing systems
- Thermal Technology
- Hypersonic engines
- Control Systems
- Warhead
- Missile Bodies
- Hypersonic defense
- Companies
- Public companies
- Private companies
- Sector Scorecards
- Aerospace, defense& security sector scorecards
