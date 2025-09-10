Durable, Precise, Powerful: Meet HUDEF’s Apex Pro2 Pickleball Paddle

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Many pickleball players struggle with paddles that lose shape, collapse under pressure, or fail to deliver consistent control after repeated games. Traditional foam and EPP cores are lightweight, but they often deform with use, leading to reduced accuracy and performance. HUDEF’s Apex Pro2 Pickleball Paddle changes with its Supercritical Foaming Polypropylene Honeycomb Core.

This core breakthrough blends soft shock absorption with rigid, long-lasting strength. The material resists collapse, maintains consistency, and provides balanced feedback during play. Backed by an industry-leading three-year core warranty, the Apex Pro2 gives players peace of mind along with unmatched performance.

HUDEF: From Innovation to the Court

Foam-core paddles often break down after repeated impacts, which is why most brands limit warranties to six months. HUDEF’s supercritical honeycomb core consistently performs even after heavy play—covered by a three-year core warranty. The Apex Pro2 resists collapse and maintains steady performance from first use through long-term competition.

HUDEF is no stranger to innovation. The company pioneered spin technology through surface abrasion and was among the first to develop full foam core construction. Its paddles have been trusted by top athletes, including medalists at the 2019 World Pickleball Open.

Supercritical Foaming Technology: A Stronger Alternative





Most paddles rely on traditional foam or EPP cores. They’re light but prone to deformation, creating soft spots and uneven bounce. Over time, players notice a drop in control and responsiveness.

The Apex Pro2 takes a different approach with supercritical foaming technology. Its core is made from Expanded Thermoplastic Polyurethane (ETPU) through a clean, physical microcellular foaming process using supercritical fluid. Unlike chemical foams, it is odor-free, environmentally safe, and maintains consistent performance without deterioration.

Compared with EPP, the supercritical structure offers several times higher tear resistance and superior pressure-bearing capacity. Its closed-cell design keeps the paddle stable under repeated impact, resists collapse, and preserves elasticity. That same structure prevents chipping and ensures uniform density across the core.

Durability is another key advantage. The material performs reliably in both high and low temperatures, resists solvents and ozone, and withstands varied playing conditions. For athletes accustomed to paddles softening after one season, the Apex Pro2 offers resilience, comfort, and long-term structural integrity.





Rigidity and Toughness of the PP Honeycomb Core

Beyond the foaming layer, the PP honeycomb core provides unmatched rigidity and toughness. The honeycomb design disperses external force evenly across its cells, reducing localized damage. This structure safeguards the paddle’s form, delivering consistent stability and reliable feel throughout play.

Unlike wall foam cores that crush or EPP cores that deform, HUDEF’s honeycomb design resists collapse and ensures lasting performance. The combination of firm support and controlled flexibility gives athletes both responsiveness and durability—an edge that sets the Apex Pro2 apart.

Built to Last, Backed by Warranty

With the Apex Pro2, HUDEF offers one of the most robust guarantees in pickleball—a three-year core warranty and a 30-day return policy. Players can step onto the court with confidence, knowing their paddle is fully protected.

Performance goes beyond the core. The T700 raw carbon fiber face delivers explosive power and spin, while the textured surface provides precision control. The molded, reinforced flat handle is built for durability and shaped for comfort, ensuring a steady grip even during long rallies. Together, these features make the Apex Pro2 a paddle athletes can trust in both competition and everyday play.

“HUDEF isn’t just a paddle manufacturer—we are innovators,” the company said. “Our mission is to design high-performance gear that helps players at every level enjoy the game more. We believe HUDEF products bring customers health and happiness through a sport that is both fun and challenging.”

With the Apex Pro2, HUDEF delivers on that promise, offering a paddle that is powerful, reliable, and built to last. The Apex Pro2 Pickleball Paddle is available now.

About HUDEF

Founded in 2017, HUDEF is a pickleball sports company dedicated to designing and manufacturing innovative, high-performance paddles and gear for players worldwide. HUDEF’s mission is simple: respect every player by delivering the very best equipment—built to inspire health, happiness, and connection through pickleball.

