North American Pump Equipment OEM and Rentals Market Report 2025 | Megaprojects and Infrastructure Upgrades Boost Demand for High-Performance Pumps

The North American pump equipment market is experiencing moderate yet strategically important growth, driven by infrastructure upgrades, megaproject investments, and increasing digitalization across industries. Both pump equipment rentals and OEM pump manufacturing are benefitting from rising demand in municipal, industrial, energy, and construction applications.

The combined market is in a mature but upward phase, with the pump rental segment forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4% through 2031. This reflects consistent demand for flexible and cost-effective pumping solutions, particularly in municipal water management, industrial facilities, and construction projects.

Infrastructure investment remains a key driver. Wastewater and stormwater system upgrades, supported by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, continue to boost demand for rental and OEM pumps. At the same time, the expansion of semiconductor fabrication plants, large-scale data centers, and clean energy projects is accelerating adoption of high-performance pump systems. These megaprojects require rapid deployment and adaptable solutions, creating strong opportunities for pump rental providers.

The oil & gas and mining sectors are also fueling demand. Rising shale production in the Permian Basin and elevated energy prices are driving purchases of high-pressure pumps and advanced fluid handling systems. Meanwhile, the mining industry's expansion into critical materials - supported by strong commodity prices - is sustaining demand for dewatering and slurry pumps.

Despite these growth opportunities, the market faces challenges. A shortage of skilled pump technicians is limiting service capacity, while slowing commercial construction is reducing equipment demand in warehouse, retail, and manufacturing projects. Price competition, especially from low-cost Asian imports, remains intense, though recent tariffs have helped U.S. manufacturers regain competitiveness.

Technology trends are reshaping the industry. Digitalization, IoT-enabled monitoring, and predictive maintenance are becoming standard in OEM pump manufacturing. Energy efficiency is also a priority, with adoption of IE5 motors, variable frequency drives (VFDs), and smart control systems helping customers cut costs while meeting ESG and sustainability goals.

Key players in the pump rental market include United Rentals, Rain for Rent, and Sunbelt Rentals. In the OEM pump manufacturing segment, leaders include Flowserve Corporation, Gorman-Rupp, Xylem, Sulzer Ltd., ITT Gould Pumps, KSB, Wilo, Grundfos, EBARA International, and Pentair.

This study aims to provide a detailed analysis of the North American Pump Equipment Market (both OEM and rental markets) along with qualitative trends for the year 2031.

The North American Pump Equipment: OEM and Rental Markets are mature and competitive with the presence of local, regional, and national market participants trying to gain market share and maintain a foothold in the market. The market is projected to experience moderate growth during the next seven years driven by growing urbanization, an increase in long-term construction activities, and upgrades to water and wastewater infrastructure.

Rental pump equipment is defined as a portable unit system that typically consists of a pump, engine, and other operating components assembled on a skid, trailer, or cage.

The pump rental market can be mainly divided into two segments based on the type of rental contract:

Transactional model: A temporary contract where the rental company offers the equipment at a fixed price and provides basic services such as regular on-site service, maintenance, and 24/7 technical support.

A temporary contract where the rental company offers the equipment at a fixed price and provides basic services such as regular on-site service, maintenance, and 24/7 technical support. Project Solutions: A medium to long-term contract where the rental company provides the equipment as well as piping systems and the labor associated with rental activities, including job-site system design, delivery/setup, equipment monitoring/maintenance, and deconstruction/equipment pickup at the end of the job.

This study captures the following information:

Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecasts (2024-2031)

Growth Drivers and Restraints

Market Data

Quotes by Industry Participants

Market Share Analysis

Market Trends

Companies Featured:

Major rental market participants include: Sunbelt Rentals, United Rentals, Xylem Inc. (Godwin), Rain for Rent, and HERC Rentals Inc., Global Pumps, Mersino Equipment Rental, MacAllister Machinery Company, Inc., and Moving Water Industries (MWI Pumps), among others.

Major OEM market participants include: Flowserve Corporation, Gorman-Rupp Pumps, Xylem Inc., Sulzer Ltd., ITT Gould Pumps, KSB, Wilo, Gundfos, EBARA International Corporation, and Pentair, among others.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Revenues by end user

Major Data Points

Pump Equipment Rental Market Revenues, 2024 & 2031

Pump Equipment Manufacturing Market Revenues, 2024 & 2031

Major Trends

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Main Market Participants

Strategic Recommendations & Opportunities

Market Trends

Digitalization and smart pump systems

Energy efficiency and sustainability

Solid handling & reliability improvements

Zero-leakage pumps meet ESG demands

Advanced pumps support clean energy shift

Monitoring mandate reshapes North American pumps

Rental Models

Market Data

Pump Equipment Revenues by Market Segment Pump equipment by size (0-4 inches, 4-8 inches, 8-12 inches, more than 12 inches) Pump equipment by type: Characteristics and common applications, future outlook Diesel vs Electric Pump Share

Pump Equipment Rental Market Pump equipment rental market revenues (2024-2031) Pump equipment rental market revenues by end user, 2024 (municipality, construction, oil & gas, industrial, mining, others) Pump equipment rental market revenues by end user, est 2031 (municipality, construction, oil & gas, industrial, mining, others)

Pump Equipment Manufacturing Market Pump equipment rental market revenues (2024-2031) Pump equipment rental market revenues by end user, 2024 (municipality, construction, oil & gas, industrial, mining, others) Pump equipment rental market revenues by end user, est 2031 (municipality, construction, oil & gas, industrial, mining, others) Pump equipment rental market revenues by type, 2024 (pumps, aftersale parts, services, accessories) Pump equipment rental retrofit vs new construction



Competitive Landscape

Pump equipment rental market share by company, 2024

Pump equipment manufacturing market share by company, 2024

Competitive factors

Quotes from the industry

