Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035 | GMP Grade Plasmid DNA Dominates Market Amid Rising Oncological Needs

Dublin, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035, by Scale of Operation, Application Area, Therapeutic Area, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global plasmid DNA manufacturing market is estimated to grow from USD 0.1 billion in 2025 to USD 0.53 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 14.85% during the forecast period, to 2035.

Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market: Growth and Trends

Owing to the increasing research and development initiatives for advanced therapeutics medicinal products (ATMPs), the field of plasmid DNA manufacturing is experiencing extensive growth. Ongoing efforts for plasmid DNA aim to overcome existing challenges and further expand the applications of plasmid DNA in various fields, including cell and gene therapy development, nucleic acid vaccine development and viral vector manufacturing. However, due to various challenges associated with plasmid DNA manufacturing process, including the high cost of instruments, equipment maintenance and the requirement of high-end expertise, several players in the pharmaceutical industry are outsourcing their plasmid DNA manufacturing operations to capable, specialty service providers.

This outsourcing trend has resulted in the emergence of several service providers offering plasmid DNA manufacturing capabilities. Further, amidst the growing competition, the availability of cutting-edge process optimization tools and technologies has emerged as a differentiating factor. This has led many service providers to actively expand their service portfolios through strategic acquisitions.

Over time, several plasmid DNA service providers claim to have developed end-to-end service capabilities, ranging from plasmid design and engineering to process development and optimization. Considering the aforementioned factors, it is anticipated that the plasmid DNA manufacturing market is likely to witness rapid growth over the next few years.

Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market: Key Insights

The report delves into the current state of the plasmid DNA manufacturing market and identifies potential growth opportunities within the industry. Some key findings from the report include:

Presently, over 70 players claim to offer a wide range of services for plasmid DNA across various application areas; majority of such firms are headquartered in North America.

More than 50% of the stakeholders provide GMP grade plasmid DNA manufacturing services to cell and gene therapy developers.

A considerable increase in partnership activity has been observed in recent years; majority of the deals inked in the current year were focused on plasmid DNA development and manufacturing.

The rising interest in this domain is reflected by the number of acquisitions reported in the last few years; more than 50% of such initiatives were focused on portfolio addition.

The global installed plasmid DNA manufacturing capacity is spread across various geographies; over 45% of this capacity is installed in the production plants located in the US.

Driven by the expanding pipeline of cell and gene therapies, and increasing investments in nucleic acid domain, the market for plasmid DNA manufacturing is poised to witness significant growth in the foreseeable future.

The plasmid DNA manufacturing market is likely to grow at a CAGR of ~15% over the next 12 years, primarily driven by the revenues generated from plasmid DNA-based therapeutics intended for oncological disorders.

Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market: Research Coverage

Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis: The report features an in-depth analysis of the plasmid DNA manufacturing market, focusing on key market segments, including scale of operation, grade of plasmid DNA, application area, therapeutic area, end user and key geographical regions.

The report features an in-depth analysis of the plasmid DNA manufacturing market, focusing on key market segments, including scale of operation, grade of plasmid DNA, application area, therapeutic area, end user and key geographical regions. Market Landscape: A comprehensive evaluation of plasmid DNA manufacturing service providers, considering various parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, type of company, type of venture, type of service(s) offered, location of manufacturing facility, key offerings, grade of plasmid DNA, scale of operation and application area(s).

A comprehensive evaluation of plasmid DNA manufacturing service providers, considering various parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, type of company, type of venture, type of service(s) offered, location of manufacturing facility, key offerings, grade of plasmid DNA, scale of operation and application area(s). Key Insights: An insightful analysis, highlighting the contemporary market trends in the plasmid DNA manufacturing market through different representations, based on relevant parameters, such as company size and location of headquarters; company size and type of venture; key offerings and location of headquarters; scale of operation and company size; grade of plasmid DNA and application area(s); scale of operation, application area(s) and location of manufacturing facility.

An insightful analysis, highlighting the contemporary market trends in the plasmid DNA manufacturing market through different representations, based on relevant parameters, such as company size and location of headquarters; company size and type of venture; key offerings and location of headquarters; scale of operation and company size; grade of plasmid DNA and application area(s); scale of operation, application area(s) and location of manufacturing facility. Company Competitiveness Analysis: A comprehensive competitive analysis of pDNA manufacturing service providers, examining factors, such as supplier strength, their respective capabilities and partnership activity.

A comprehensive competitive analysis of pDNA manufacturing service providers, examining factors, such as supplier strength, their respective capabilities and partnership activity. Company Profiles: In-depth profiles of key industry players offering plasmid manufacturing services, focusing on company overviews, financial information, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

In-depth profiles of key industry players offering plasmid manufacturing services, focusing on company overviews, financial information, recent developments and an informed future outlook. Partnerships and Collaborations: An analysis of partnerships established in this sector, covering manufacturing and supply agreements, product development and manufacturing agreements, technology utilization agreements, service alliances, and product development agreements.

An analysis of partnerships established in this sector, covering manufacturing and supply agreements, product development and manufacturing agreements, technology utilization agreements, service alliances, and product development agreements. Acquisitions: An analysis of acquisitions reported in this sector, since 2015, based on multiple parameters, such as year of acquisition, type of acquisition, geographical location, company size and ownership of the companies involved, key value drivers, and acquisition deal multiples.

An analysis of acquisitions reported in this sector, since 2015, based on multiple parameters, such as year of acquisition, type of acquisition, geographical location, company size and ownership of the companies involved, key value drivers, and acquisition deal multiples. Capacity Analysis: Estimation of global pDNA manufacturing capacity, derived from data provided by various stakeholders in the public domain. This analysis emphasizes the distribution of the available capacity on the basis of company size, grade of plasmid DNA, scale of operation, and location of manufacturing facility.

Estimation of global pDNA manufacturing capacity, derived from data provided by various stakeholders in the public domain. This analysis emphasizes the distribution of the available capacity on the basis of company size, grade of plasmid DNA, scale of operation, and location of manufacturing facility. Demand Analysis: Informed estimates of the annual demand for plasmid DNA based on several relevant parameters, such as scale of operation, application area, and geography. This analysis includes target patient population, dosing frequency and dose strength.

Informed estimates of the annual demand for plasmid DNA based on several relevant parameters, such as scale of operation, application area, and geography. This analysis includes target patient population, dosing frequency and dose strength. Market Impact Analysis: The report analyzes various factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges affecting the market growth.

