Laura Dern and Patricia E. Harris Honored at Oceana’s New York Gala

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Tuesday, September 9, Oceana supporters gathered in the Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center for the organization’s 11th New York Gala to celebrate and support its mission to protect and restore the world's oceans.

The gala raised more than $2.6 million in support of Oceana’s global campaigns and featured an esteemed group of speakers and guests, including Oceana Board Member and master of ceremonies Sam Waterston; gala chair and Oceana Board Member Susan Rockefeller; event honorees, Academy Award-winning actor Laura Dern and Bloomberg Philanthropies CEO Patricia E. Harris; and Oceana Board Members Ted Danson and Dr. Daniel Pauly, among others.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

“From combating the climate crisis to feeding a billion people a healthy meal every day, the answers come from our oceans,” Waterston told the 215 business, philanthropic, and cultural leaders in the audience. “Oceana leads, fights, and wins hundreds of victories and counting. Right now, Oceana is working with local stakeholders, country by country, to pass policies that ensure abundant oceans, critical nutrition, and thriving communities.”

This year’s gala honored Academy Award-winning actor Laura Dern, who is a lifelong environmentalist and passionate advocate for the planet. Dern has been a dedicated partner to Oceana for years, helping shine a light on the urgent threats facing our oceans, championing ocean conservation, and inspiring others to act.

The event also honored Patti Harris, CEO of Bloomberg Philanthropies, which works to ensure better, longer lives for the greatest number of people and encompasses all of Michael R. Bloomberg’s giving. Under Harris' leadership, Bloomberg Philanthropies is one of Oceana’s largest and most steadfast supporters. In 2014, they provided a transformative grant that allowed Oceana to expand its campaigns to Brazil and the Philippines. Since then, through their Bloomberg Ocean Initiative, they have continued to support Oceana’s campaigns around the world, helping the organization win hundreds of policy victories that protect coral reefs and marine habitat, rebuild fisheries, and bring greater transparency to fishing vessels.

Additional notable attendees included Mary Steenburgen, Sutton Stracke, and Kara Young. The evening concluded with a dance party led by musical guest The Rakiem Walker Project and featured artist GLR¥A.

Oceana’s exclusive watch partner, Blancpain, was the presenting partner for this year’s event. For more than 70 years, since the 1953 launch of the world’s first true diver’s watch, the Fifty Fathoms, Blancpain has established deep connections with the world’s oceans and the communities dedicated to their preservation. Through its ocean exploration and conservation initiative, the Blancpain Ocean Commitment, Blancpain has supported dozens of major scientific expeditions, including four with Oceana. The two organizations work closely together to further important contributions to ocean conservation.

To date, Oceana’s New York Gala has raised over $20 million to help deliver policy victories for oceans around the world. In the past year, Oceana has won more than 15 victories that protect marine habitat in Mexico, Chile, Spain, and the Philippines; rebuild fisheries in Canada and California; and reduce single-use plastic pollution in California, Oregon, and Washington, among other policy wins.

For a full list of underwriters and partners, gala co-chairs and vice-chairs, auction items, and more information about Oceana's 2025 New York Gala

Photos from the event are available here. Getty images are available at this link.

Join the fight to save our oceans

Oceana is the largest international advocacy organization dedicated solely to ocean conservation. Oceana is rebuilding abundant and biodiverse oceans by winning science-based policies in countries that control one-quarter of the world’s wild fish catch. With more than 325 victories that stop overfishing, habitat destruction, oil and plastic pollution, and the killing of threatened species like turtles, whales, and sharks, Oceana’s campaigns are delivering results. A restored ocean means that 1 billion people can enjoy a healthy seafood meal every day, forever. Together, we can save the oceans and help feed the world. Visit Oceana.org to learn more.

