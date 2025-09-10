Callan Family Office’s Tax Overlay Program Wins Best Client Initiative in the 2025 WealthManagement.com Industry Awards

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Callan Family Office, a registered investment advisor serving ultra-high-net-worth families, family offices, foundations and endowments across the United States, today announced it has won the Best Client Initiative in the Family Office category for the WealthManagement.com 2025 Industry Awards.

The award focused on the launch of Callan Family Office’s Tax Overlay program, which empowers the firm’s investment partners to make personalized, tax-aware trading decisions in client portfolios. By directly managing investments instead of outsourcing portfolio implementation to third-party asset managers with a partial view of clients' assets, Callan Family Office is giving clients greater control over the size and timing of capital gains taxes in their portfolios. This optimizes outcomes across complex ownership structures, with Callan Family Office investment partners using firsthand knowledge of the family's overall financial situation to deliver a tailored solution for equity portfolio management.

“When we built Callan Family Office, we knew that ultra-high-net-worth families needed both an independent and innovative partner to help them manage the complexities of their wealth, and Tax Overlay was designed to help bring tax efficiency to these portfolios,” said Jack Ginter, Chief Executive Officer of Callan Family Office. “We are honored that the industry has recognized the successful impact of our approach in serving the highly complex needs of wealthy families.”

Now in its 11th year, the Wealth Management Industry Awards is the only awards program of its kind to honor outstanding achievements by companies, organizations and individuals that support ﬁnancial advisor success. A panel of judges made up of top names in the industry, led by WealthManagement.com director of editorial strategy and operations David Armstrong, chose the winners. The awards each year recognize the ﬁrms and individuals who are bringing new innovations to market that make a real diﬀerence to the daily activities of ﬁnancial advisors.

“The Industry Awards are a beacon, illuminating the trailblazers and innovators who are shaping the future of the ﬁnancial services industry,” said David Armstrong, director of editorial strategy and operations. “They serve as a leading indicator of future activity, and as a barometer for the dynamic ecosystem of companies and organizations that empower, support and enable advisor success who are driving the industry forward.”

About Callan Family Office

Independently owned and operated, Callan Family Office was founded by experienced wealth professionals to provide investment management, thoughtful personalized advice, and holistic financial planning to ultra-high-net-worth families, family offices, foundations, and endowments. The firm's principals have spent their careers serving ultra-high-net-worth clients, family offices, and institutions.

Callan Family Office has agreements with Callan LLC to use the Callan ® tradename in providing investment advisory services to the ultra-high-net-worth market segment and to access Callan's institutional quality research, education, and investment guidance experience. Callan Family Office and Callan LLC are independent, unaffiliated investment advisory firms separately registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.1

About WealthManagement.com

WealthManagement.com, an Informa business, provides everything wealth professionals need to know to stay knowledgeable about the industry, build stronger relationships, improve their practice, and grow their business. WealthManagement.com offers financial services organizations a broad array of marketing services designed to help them influence the industry’s leading audience of wealth management professionals.

1 Callan Family Office (CFO) is the exclusive trademark licensee of Callan LLC. Callan LLC provides products and services to CFO. Clients of CFO are not clients of Callan LLC, and the parties are not affiliated. CALLAN, CFO and the other Callan trademarks and service marks are registered and/or unregistered trademarks of Callan LLC and may not be used without its permission. INVESTMENT ADVISORY SERVICES AND PRODUCTS PROVIDED TO CLIENTS OF CFO ARE PROVIDED SOLELY BY CFO AND NOT BY OR ON BEHALF OF CALLAN LLC. REPRESENTATIVES OF CFO ARE EMPLOYEES AND AGENTS OF CFO AND NOT EMPLOYEES OR AGENTS OF CALLAN LLC.