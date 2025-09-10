RXST INVESTOR NOTICE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that RxSight, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Securities Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that the RxSight class action lawsuit – captioned Makaveev v. RxSight, Inc., No. 25-cv-01596 (C.D. Cal.) – seeks to represent purchasers or acquirers of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXST) securities and charges RxSight as well as certain of RxSight’s top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the RxSight class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-rxsight-inc-class-action-lawsuit-rxst.html

You can also contact attorneys J.C. Sanchez or Jennifer N. Caringal of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at info@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the RxSight class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than Monday, September 22, 2025.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: RxSight is a commercial-stage medical technology company that engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (“LAL”) used in cataract surgery.

The RxSight class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) RxSight was experiencing “adoption challenges” and/or structural issues resulting in declines in sales and utilization; (ii) defendants had overstated the demand for RxSight’s products; and (iii) as a result, RxSight was unlikely to meet its own previously issued financial guidance for fiscal year 2025.

The RxSight class action lawsuit further alleges that on July 8, 2025, RxSight reported preliminary second quarter of 2025 financial results, revealing significant declines in Light Delivery Device (“LDD”) sales, LAL utilization, and overall revenue. RxSight also lowered its full year 2025 guidance by approximately $42.5 million at the midpoint, and RxSight’s CEO, defendant Ronald Kurtz, disclosed that “[a]doption challenges over the last few quarters have been a primary reason for the LDD stall,” according to the complaint. The RxSight class action lawsuit alleges that on this news, the price of RxSight stock fell nearly 38%.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired RxSight securities during the class period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the RxSight class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the RxSight class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the RxSight class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the RxSight class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world’s leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. Our Firm has been ranked #1 in the ISS Securities Class Action Services rankings for four out of the last five years for securing the most monetary relief for investors. In 2024, we recovered over $2.5 billion for investors in securities-related class action cases – more than the next five law firms combined, according to ISS. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs’ firms in the world, and the Firm’s attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Contact:

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

J.C. Sanchez, Jennifer N. Caringal

655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900, San Diego, CA 92101

800-449-4900

info@rgrdlaw.com