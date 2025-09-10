Slot Machines Market Worth $11.42 Billion in 2025 Will Reach $16.8 Billion by 2029 - Expansion of Online Gambling and Cultural Acceptance of Gaming Sets Industry Up for Stable Growth

Dublin, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Slot Machines Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The slot machines market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $10.46 billion in 2024 to $11.42 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to gambling and entertainment demand, casino industry growth, consumer leisure spending, innovation in game design, regulatory landscape. North America was the largest region in the slot machine market in 2024.





The slot machines market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $16.81 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to global tourism and integrated resorts, online gambling expansion, cultural acceptance of gambling, technological integration in gaming, innovations in game features. Major trends in the forecast period include enhanced player loyalty programs, blockchain integration for transparency, social gaming features, regulatory compliance and responsible gaming, collaborations with entertainment brands.



The forecast of 10.1% growth over the next five years reflects a modest reduction of 0.5% from the previous estimate for this market. This reduction is primarily due to the impact of tariffs between the US and other countries. Tariffs on high-tech displays, processors, and payment systems may delay updates and affect profit margins for casinos investing in modern slot machines. The effect will also be felt more widely due to reciprocal tariffs and the negative effect on the global economy and trade due to increased trade tensions and restrictions.



The anticipated surge in casino revenue is poised to drive the growth of the slot machine market in the foreseeable future. The expanding disposable income is forecasted to contribute significantly to the growth of the slot machine market. The prevailing trend influencing the slot machine market is the adoption of advanced technology.



Major players in the slot machine market are strategically emphasizing the introduction of themed slot machines to gain a competitive advantage. Emoji-themed slot machines, for instance, incorporate popular emojis as symbols on the reels, injecting a playful and contemporary element into the traditional slot game experience.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



1) by Type: Reel Slot Machines; Video Slot Machines; Multi-Denomination Slot Machines; Other Types

2) by Mode of Operation: Floor Mounted; Portable

3) by Application: Casino; Other Applications



Subsegments:



1) by Reel Slot Machines: Classic Three-Reel Slots; Five-Reel Slots; Progressive Jackpot Slots

2) by Video Slot Machines: 3D Video Slots; Interactive Video Slots; Branded Video Slots

3) by Multi-Denomination Slot Machines: Single-Line Multi-Denomination Slots; Multi-Line Multi-Denomination Slots; High-Limit Multi-Denomination Slots

4) by Other Types: Skill-Based Slot Machines; Fruit Machines; Electronic Gaming Machines (EGMs)



Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain.



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $11.42 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $16.81 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.1% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Slot Machines market report include:

AMATIC Industries GmbH

APEX pro gaming AS

APOLLO SOFT s.r.o.

Aristocrat Leisure Ltd.

International Game Technology plc

Konami Gaming Inc.

Universal Entertainment Corp.

Multimedia Games

NetEnt AB

Wms Gaming Solutions India Private Limited

Bally Technologies Inc.

Blueprint Gaming Ltd.

New Sun Yu Enterprise Co. Ltd.

Ainsworth Game Technology

ASTRO Corp.

Everi Holdings Inc.

Eclipse Gaming Systems LLC

Incredible Technologies Inc.

Interblock dd

Inspired Entertainment Inc.

Bellatrix S.R.L

Bell-Fruit Games

Bergmann Precision Inc.

Casino Garage LLC

Casinoparts.net

Castle Hill Gaming

Certus Gaming USA Inc.

Goyo Corporation

GPS - Game Power System Co. Ltd.

