Vishay Intertechnology Class 1 Radial-Leaded High Voltage Single Layer Ceramic Disc Capacitors Feature Low DC Bias and DF

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new series of Class 1 radial-leaded high voltage single layer ceramic disc capacitors that deliver a low dissipation factor (DF) and DC bias for industrial and medical applications.

Vishay Roederstein HVCC Class 1 series capacitors feature capacitance loss of < 25 % at 15 kV, which is half that of Class 2 devices. In addition, their < 1.0 % DF at 1 kHz is 0.5 % lower. The result is reduced power losses and high reliability in high voltage generators for baggage scanners, medical and industrial X-ray applications, air purifiers and ionizers, and pulsed lasers.

HVCC Class 1 series devices feature a capacitance range from 100 pF to 1 nF — with standard tolerances of ± 10 % — voltages of 15 kV DC , and an operating temperature range from -30 °C to +85 °C. The capacitors consist of a silver-plated ceramic disc with tinned copper-clad steel connection leads offering 0.65 mm and 0.80 mm diameters. The RoHS-compliant devices are available with straight leads with spacing of 9.5 mm and 12.5 mm, and feature an encapsulation made of flame-resistant epoxy resin in accordance with UL 94 V-0.

Samples and production quantities of the HVCC Class 1 series are available now, with lead times of 12 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

