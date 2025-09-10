Custody Service Industry to Grow by Over $20 Billion Through 2025-2029: JPMorgan Chase, HSBC, and Citigroup Lead the Global Market

Dublin, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Custody Service Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The custody service market has demonstrated significant growth, expanding from $45.19 billion in 2024 to an anticipated $48.84 billion in 2025, with an 8.1% CAGR. This growth is driven by globalization, rising institutional investment, regulatory compliance needs, and increasing financial instrument complexities. By 2029, the market is projected to reach $69.31 billion, reflecting a 9.1% CAGR. North America tops the global market, followed closely by Western Europe.

This robust forecast is bolstered by alternative investments, evolving risk management, ESG integration, and shifting investor preferences. Key trends in the period include asset tokenization, cross-border solutions, and decentralized finance integration. However, a slight 0.1% reduction in growth from earlier projections is noted, attributed to tariff impacts hindering US companies by increasing costs for compliance technologies from Luxembourg and Australia.

The industry is leaning heavily on automation and standardization, which are crucial for increasing efficiency in the custody service market. Enhanced operational efficiency results in reduced customer costs and improved service quality, driving the industry towards a data-centric, open platform model. Automated reporting systems illustrate this trend by offering detailed daily reports, thus supporting growth through technological adoption.

Digital assets are a key growth driver, spurred by cryptocurrency adoption and DeFi interest. Custody services ensure secure digital asset management, with substantial demand exemplified by the ETC Group's report of nearly $1 billion in NFT sales in January 2023. Major players are honing digital asset custody platforms, emphasizing security and efficiency, as evidenced by BNY Mellon's 2022 platform launch facilitating secure bitcoin and ether transactions.

Additionally, strategic acquisitions like Apex Group Ltd's purchase of Digital Trustees Executors Ltd strengthen market positions and expand service offerings, enhancing regional operations. Leading companies in the field include JPMorgan Chase, HSBC, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, and BNP Paribas, among others, indicating a competitive landscape.

Reasons to Purchase:

Access a comprehensive global perspective, covering 15 strategic geographies.

Evaluate the influence of key macro factors, including geopolitical conflicts, trade policies and tariffs, supply chain realignment, inflation, and regulatory changes.

Develop regional and country strategies informed by local data and analysis.

Identify high-growth segments for potential investment.

Leverage forecast data to outperform competitors and understand current market dynamics.

Benchmark against key competitors using the latest market shares insights.

Enhance presentations with high-quality data and analysis.

Receive up-to-date data along with an Excel dashboard for detailed data extraction and analysis.

Report Scope

Markets Covered: By Service (Core Custody, Ancillary, Core Depository, Other Administrative Services), By Type (Equity, Fixed Income, Alternative Assets).

By Service (Core Custody, Ancillary, Core Depository, Other Administrative Services), By Type (Equity, Fixed Income, Alternative Assets). Subsegments Include: Core Custody Services like Safekeeping, Ancillary Services like Fund Accounting, and More.

Core Custody Services like Safekeeping, Ancillary Services like Fund Accounting, and More. Companies Mentioned: Major players such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., HSBC Holdings, Citigroup Inc., Wells Fargo & Company, and BNP Paribas are analyzed within the market.

Major players such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., HSBC Holdings, Citigroup Inc., Wells Fargo & Company, and BNP Paribas are analyzed within the market. Geographical Coverage: The report includes data from regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, and more, covering countries like the USA, China, India, and Germany.

The report includes data from regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, and more, covering countries like the USA, China, India, and Germany. Data Features: The report offers five years of historic data alongside a ten-year forecast, enabling detailed market size and growth analysis related to GDP and expenditure per capita.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $48.84 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $69.31 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.1% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Custody Service market report include:

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HSBC Holdings plc

Citigroup Inc.

Wells Fargo & Company

BNP Paribas

UBS AG

State Bank of India

Groupe Caisse d'Epargne

Deutsche Bank AG

HDFC Bank Ltd.

ICICI Bank Ltd.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation

DBS Bank Ltd.

Commerzbank AG

State Street Bank and Trust Company

Northern Trust Corporation

Hang Seng Bank Limited

Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited

Standard Chartered plc

Yes Bank Ltd.

Societe Generale Securities Services GmbH

Stock Holding Corporation of India Ltd.

Julius Baer Group AG

Brown Shipley & Co. Limited

RBC Investor & Treasury Services

Edelweiss Custodial Services Ltd.

Orbis Financial Corporation Ltd.

Axis Bank Ltd.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4p94yn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment