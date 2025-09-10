Anuvi Business Solutions Expands Services in Dubai Real Estate Brokerage Advisory from this year June 2025

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anuvi Business Solutions, together with its real estate arm Anuvi Luxe Real Estate, today announced the expansion of its tailored services for entrepreneurs and global investors in Dubai. The company is introducing a comprehensive offering that combines business formation, compliance support, and property investment advisory—aimed at simplifying market entry and maximizing opportunities in one of the world’s most dynamic business hubs.





New Service Launch for Businesses

Anuvi Business Solutions is offering tailored business setup and compliance solutions for entrepreneurs and corporations. The new services include:

Fast-tracked trade license acquisition for both Mainland and Free Zone setups

for both Mainland and Free Zone setups Streamlined Government approvals and regulatory clearances

and regulatory clearances Corporate visa packages covering investors, partners, and employees

covering investors, partners, and employees Bank account opening support with major UAE banks

with major UAE banks End-to-end compliance advisory, including accounting, auditing, and tax registration





These services are designed to provide entrepreneurs with ready-to-operate companies in weeks, positioning Dubai as their global hub for growth.

New Investment Opportunities in Real Estate

At the same time, Anuvi Luxe Real Estate is officially launching exclusive advisory and brokerage solutions for global property investors. The newly announced offerings include:

Access to premium residential and commercial properties

Guidance on off-plan investments with flexible developer-backed payment plans

with flexible developer-backed payment plans Showcasing luxury villas, branded residences, and penthouses

Rental and leasing support to maximize returns

to maximize returns Golden Visa advisory, enabling long-term UAE residency via property ownership.





Dubai has become a global magnet for entrepreneurs and investors due to its business-friendly policies, robust infrastructure, and booming property market. For many, the city represents not just an opportunity but a gateway to international success. However, navigating company formation, licensing, compliance, and real estate transactions can be challenging without expert guidance.

This is where Anuvi Business Solutions and Anuvi Luxe Real Estate step in. Known for their client-focused approach and industry expertise, these two ventures empower businesses and individuals to achieve success in Dubai. From helping startups launch their companies to guiding global investors in securing profitable property deals, Anuvi provides end-to-end advisory services that simplify complex processes and deliver sustainable growth.

Helping Startups and Companies Establish in Dubai

Dubai offers multiple pathways for entrepreneurs—Mainland companies, Free Zone entities, and Offshore structures. Each comes with its unique set of benefits, from tax advantages to market access. Yet, understanding which option is best suited to one’s goals requires deep knowledge of local regulations.

Anuvi Business Solutions specializes in:

Business Setup Consultation – Guidance on selecting the right business model.

– Guidance on selecting the right business model. Trade License Acquisition – Support in obtaining Mainland and Free Zone licenses.

– Support in obtaining Mainland and Free Zone licenses. Government Approvals – Smooth handling of official clearances.

– Smooth handling of official clearances. Visa Services – Assistance with investor, partner, and employee visas.

– Assistance with investor, partner, and employee visas. Corporate Compliance – Expertise in accounting, auditing, and tax registration.

– Expertise in accounting, auditing, and tax registration. Bank Account Opening – Professional support in liaising with UAE banks.





By providing tailored solutions rather than one-size-fits-all packages, Anuvi ensures that each client receives the right structure and strategy for long-term success in Dubai’s competitive landscape.

Supporting Global Investors in Real Estate

Dubai’s property market is one of the most dynamic in the world, attracting buyers from Europe, Asia, North America, and beyond. With consistent demand for luxury apartments, waterfront villas, and commercial spaces, the emirate has become a hub for both lifestyle buyers and investment-focused clients.

Anuvi Luxe Real Estate provides services that go beyond brokerage:

Property Sales and Purchases – Assisting in residential and commercial property transactions.

– Assisting in residential and commercial property transactions. Off-Plan Investments – Guiding clients through flexible developer payment plans.

– Guiding clients through flexible developer payment plans. Luxury Properties – Showcasing premium villas, penthouses, and branded residences.

– Showcasing premium villas, penthouses, and branded residences. Rental and Leasing Solutions – Helping investors maximize returns through short-term and long-term rentals.

– Helping investors maximize returns through short-term and long-term rentals. Golden Visa Advisory – Enabling investors to secure long-term residency via property ownership.





With a data-driven approach and partnerships with top developers in Dubai, Anuvi Luxe Real Estate ensures clients invest in properties that combine high returns, strong capital appreciation, and lifestyle value.

Why Dubai Chooses Anuvi

The competitive landscape in Dubai makes it essential to stand out through credibility, transparency, and innovation. Anuvi has built a reputation for:

End-to-End Expertise – Covering everything from company incorporation to property advisory. International Client Base – Supporting entrepreneurs and investors from multiple regions including India, Europe, USA, and Canada. Tailored Solutions – Designing strategies specific to each client’s vision and budget. Regulatory Compliance – Operating with official DED and RERA registrations that ensure reliability. Client-Centric Approach – Maintaining a strong focus on building lasting relationships.





By consistently delivering value-driven services, Anuvi has become a trusted name for individuals and corporations aiming to grow in Dubai.





Statement from the Founder

“Our new service launch is more than an expansion—it’s a commitment to helping global entrepreneurs and investors succeed in Dubai,” said Anu Sharma, Founder of Anuvi Business Solutions and Anuvi Luxe Real Estate. “By combining tailored advisory with transparency and efficiency, we are ensuring that our clients don’t just enter the Dubai market, they thrive in it.”

Strengthening Brand Visibility Through Modern Communication

In an age where information shapes trust, Anuvi understands the importance of consistent communication and digital visibility. By sharing thought leadership, success stories, and client testimonials, the brand enhances its reach and credibility.

Building Trust Through Client Success Stories

For entrepreneurs and investors, trust is the foundation of decision-making. Anuvi has worked with startups that began their journey in Dubai and scaled to become recognized businesses in international markets. Similarly, investors who purchased properties through Anuvi Luxe Real Estate have seen strong rental yields and significant capital growth.

These success stories are more than transactions—they are partnerships that grow over time. By focusing on transparency, professionalism, and results, Anuvi continues to strengthen its reputation among global clients.

The Growth of Dubai as a Business and Property Hub

Dubai’s economy is expected to remain resilient, supported by initiatives such as Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. These projects aim to double the size of the economy, attract international companies, and position Dubai as one of the world’s top destinations for trade, tourism, and real estate.

With its strategic location, advanced infrastructure, and investor-friendly regulations, Dubai will continue to offer unparalleled opportunities. Businesses and investors who align with expert advisors like Anuvi are better positioned to benefit from this momentum.

Case Study: A Journey to Success

One of Anuvi’s international clients, an entrepreneur from Europe, approached the firm for help in establishing a technology company in Dubai. Within weeks, Anuvi guided the client through:

Selecting the right free zone

Obtaining a trade license

Securing office space

Opening a corporate bank account





Today, that company not only operates successfully in Dubai but also serves clients across the Middle East.

In real estate, a Canadian investor partnered with Anuvi Luxe Real Estate to purchase a luxury off-plan property. With expert guidance on developer selection and flexible payment plans, the investor is now on track to achieve both rental income and capital appreciation, while also securing long-term residency through a Golden Visa.

Conclusion

Dubai is a land of possibilities for entrepreneurs and investors, but success requires the right guidance. Anuvi Business Solutions and Anuvi Luxe Real Estate provide exactly that—comprehensive support designed to simplify processes, maximize opportunities, and build trust.

By combining business consultancy expertise with real estate advisory, Anuvi has positioned itself as a true growth partner for those who want to establish and expand in Dubai. With a focus on transparency, tailored solutions, and client success stories, Anuvi continues to attract startups, corporations, and investors from around the world.

For anyone seeking to start a company or invest in property in Dubai, Anuvi stands as the trusted partner of choice.

Contact:

ANU SHARMA

CEO/ OWNER

info@anuvibs.com

