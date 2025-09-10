Irish Customer Thrilled with “Double Luxury Cars” — DIFD AUTO’s Limited-Time “Buy One, Get One Free” Event Creates a Buzz





DUBLIN, Ireland, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIFD AUTO, the world’s leading cryptocurrency-powered car-buying platform, has shared a real-life success story from Ireland. On August 27, 2025, Dublin-based entrepreneur Patrick O’Connor placed an order for a Porsche Taycan Turbo on the very first day of the company’s limited-time “Buy One, Get One Free” promotion.

When Patrick received his delivery notice on September 5 at Dublin Port, he was stunned to find two brand-new Porsche Taycan Turbos—identical in model and specifications but in two striking colors: deep Obsidian Black and dazzling Glacier White.

From Skepticism to Commitment: A Bold Move

Patrick, a seasoned participant in the cryptocurrency market, had never imagined buying a car directly with digital assets. When he first saw DIFD AUTO’s promotion on the Global News Network, his reaction was: “This is too good to be true.”

“I thought it was just a marketing gimmick. In traditional car sales, buying one and getting another free is practically impossible,” Patrick recalled.

After thoroughly reviewing DIFD AUTO’s website and confirming the promotion details with customer service, he decided to take the leap. He ordered a brand-new Porsche Taycan Turbo and paid in full with 18.754 ETH.

Nine Days Later, Twice the Joy

On September 5, 2025, Patrick arrived at Dublin Port to collect his order. As the shipping container slowly opened, revealing two identical Taycan Turbos side-by-side, he froze in disbelief.

“For a moment, I thought there was a mistake—until the staff confirmed the second car was indeed a gift from the promotion. I never imagined something like this would happen to me,” Patrick said.

The unexpected surprise after nine days of anticipation turned his initial skepticism into pure excitement and gratitude. He decided to keep one car for himself and gift the other to his younger brother as a wedding present.

Stacked Savings, Doubled Value

Patrick’s order not only qualified for the “Buy One, Get One Free” offer but also benefited from DIFD AUTO’s other perks:

Up to 30% off select luxury models





select luxury models Up to $5,000 instant discount for new customers





instant discount for new customers Wholesale pricing for orders of 3 or more vehicles





Free global delivery with full insurance coverage





Five years of free maintenance and repair for long-term peace of mind





DIFD AUTO: The Trusted Choice for Global Crypto Car Buying

Today, DIFD AUTO operates in 33 countries and regions, accepting BTC, ETH, and USDT for a zero exchange loss, zero border barrier, zero intermediary cross-border car buying experience. The platform offers only brand-new, genuine models from top luxury brands such as Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Land Rover, catering to sports cars, sedans, and SUVs.

Limited Offer — First Come, First Served

Due to the significant value of the “Buy One, Get One Free” deal, DIFD AUTO is limiting the promotion to the first 500 orders placed before September 30. Patrick’s story has already gone viral on social media, drawing global attention from car enthusiasts.

“We want more customers to experience the kind of unexpected joy Patrick found with DIFD AUTO,” said a DIFD AUTO spokesperson. “Selling over 2 million vehicles is just the beginning—we will continue to deliver safe, efficient, and transparent digital asset car-buying experiences worldwide.”

About DIFD AUTO

DIFD AUTO is the world’s leading cryptocurrency car-buying platform. Leveraging a powerful global supply chain and cross-border logistics network, the company is committed to delivering premium, transparent, and secure car-buying experiences to customers worldwide.

Discover the New Era of Digital Asset Car Purchases

https://difdauto.cc







Attachment