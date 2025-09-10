Dassault Systèmes: disclosure of trading in own shares

;

Press Release

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France — September 10, 2025



DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 22, 2025)

Issuer: Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA)

Type of securities: Ordinary shares

Period: September 2 to September 5, 2025

Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes: https://investor.3ds.com/regulated-information/permanent-information

Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market

Name of issuer Identification code of the issuer Date of trading Identification code of the financial instrument Daily total volume

(in number of shares) Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares* Market DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 2-Sep-25 FR0014003TT8 25 000 26,4717 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 3-Sep-25 FR0014003TT8 7 452 26,3294 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 4-Sep-25 FR0014003TT8 25 000 26,5196 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 4-Sep-25 FR0014003TT8 4 209 067 26,5700 DXE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 5-Sep-25 FR0014003TT8 25 000 26,7324 XPAR

(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price

Declarations related to crossing of threshold must be sent to:

Dassault Systèmes, Investor Relations Service, 10, rue Marcel Dassault, CS 40501, 78946 Vélizy-Villacoublay Cedex (France). E-mail address: Investors@3ds.com

###

