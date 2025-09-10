Dassault Systèmes: disclosure of trading in own shares

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 22, 2025)

Issuer: Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA)
Type of securities: Ordinary shares
Period: September 2 to September 5, 2025

Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes: https://investor.3ds.com/regulated-information/permanent-information

Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market

Name of issuerIdentification code of the issuerDate of tradingIdentification code of the financial instrumentDaily total volume
(in number of shares)		Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares*Market
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM862-Sep-25FR0014003TT825 00026,4717XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM863-Sep-25FR0014003TT87 45226,3294XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM864-Sep-25FR0014003TT825 00026,5196XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM864-Sep-25FR0014003TT84 209 06726,5700DXE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM865-Sep-25FR0014003TT825 00026,7324XPAR

(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price

Declarations related to crossing of threshold must be sent to:
Dassault Systèmes, Investor Relations Service, 10, rue Marcel Dassault, CS 40501, 78946 Vélizy-Villacoublay Cedex (France). E-mail address: Investors@3ds.com  

ABOUT DASSAULT SYSTÈMES

Dassault Systèmes is a catalyst for human progress. Since 1981, the company has pioneered virtual worlds to improve real life for consumers, patients and citizens. With Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 370 000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, can collaborate, imagine and create sustainable innovations that drive meaningful impact. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

Dassault Systèmes Investor Relations Team                FTI Consulting
Béatrix Martinez :                                        Arnaud de Cheffontaines: +33 1 47 03 69 48
+33 1 61 62 40 73                                        Jamie Ricketts : +44 20 3727 1600
investors@3ds.com                                        

Dassault Systèmes Press Contacts
Corporate / France        
Arnaud Malherbe / Déborah Cobbi
+33 1 61 62 87 73 / +33 1 61 62 70 83
arnaud.malherbe@3ds.com / deborah.cobbi@3ds.com

