Pre-Rolls Surpass Flower as Canada’s Top-Earning Cannabis Category, According to Custom Cones USA Report Industry Analysis Highlights Market Trends and the Top 50 Canadian Pre-Roll Brands

SEATTLE, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada is, for the first time, consistently seeing pre-rolls surpass flower as the highest-grossing cannabis category in the country, according to the Top 50 Canadian Pre-Roll Brands of 2025 industry report just released by Custom Cones USA , the leading provider of pre-rolled cones, pre-roll packaging, and pre-roll machines worldwide.

Drawing on 2024 sales data provided by cannabis analytics firm Headset , the report details how pre-rolls generated more than $1.27 billion in revenue across nearly 69 million units sold, securing a 32.8% market share. By mid-2025, pre-rolls had overtaken flower in sales by 4.2 percent, or $38 million, to become Canada’s top-grossing cannabis product category.

“Pre-rolls have evolved from an afterthought for many companies into what is now a cornerstone of the modern cannabis industry,” said Harrison Bard, CEO of Custom Cones USA. “The data shows a market that rewards quality and innovation, and the brands leading this list are embracing this shift as they treat the pre-roll as both a primary revenue driver and a platform for creativity, potency and craftsmanship.”

Topping the list is General Admission , a brand from Calgary-based Decibel Cannabis Company, as they finished the year 250% ahead of their nearest competitor in both total sales and market share, selling more than 5.6 million units and generating nearly $147.5 million in pre-roll sales.

The report analyzes Headset’s consumer transaction data from more than 500 retailers across four Canadian provinces: Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. Rankings are based on total pre-roll sales, supplemented with a proprietary Social Score that factors in Instagram, LinkedIn and website engagement metrics.

Other top performers on the list include Shred , famous for its terpene-rich blends, and Back Forty , a heritage brand known for its accessible, large multipacks. The report also highlights Jeeter , America's best-selling pre-roll brand, which made a powerful entrance into the Canadian market in 2024, and Redecan , an Ontario-based company recognized for its iconic Redees slim pre-roll packs.

Beyond the list itself, key market trend takeaways from the report include:

The pre-roll category's growth in revenue and units sold has enabled it to surpass flower and become the leading cannabis product in the Canadian market.

The market is increasingly driven by infused pre-roll multi-packs, which appeal to consumer demand for potency and drive higher revenue.

Leading brands are succeeding by focusing on product innovation and building strong brand loyalty.

Successful brands are using creative formats and unique packaging to differentiate themselves and gain traction with consumers.

The full report, including an examination of market trends, the complete Top 50 list, and in-depth brand profiles, is available at:

https://customconesusa.com/pre-roll-expert-blog/top-pre-rolls/canada/

