Newsweek and Statista Release World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2026 Rankings

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek , in partnership with Statista , today announced the publication of the World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2026, a comprehensive ranking of the leading hospitals worldwide specializing in 12 key medical specialties.

Specialized hospitals are seeing rapid global growth as patients increasingly seek out advanced, targeted care for rare illnesses and complex conditions. The specialty hospital market, valued at $74.87 billion in 2023, is projected to more than double to $176.53 billion by 2032.

The 2026 ranking recognizes excellence across the following fields: cardiac surgery, cardiology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, neurology, neurosurgery, oncology, orthopedics, pediatrics, pulmonology, urology, and obstetrics & gynecology. This year’s edition features 300 hospitals each in cardiology and oncology, 250 hospitals in pediatrics, 150 hospitals each in cardiac surgery, endocrinology, gastroenterology, pulmonology, orthopedics, and neurology, and 125 hospitals each in neurosurgery, urology, and obstetrics & gynecology.

Hospitals recognized include world-class institutions such as the Cleveland Clinic, The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Mayo Clinic-Rochester, Hospital for Sick Children, and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

“These hospitals represent the highest standard of specialized care worldwide,” said Alexis Kayser, Health Care Editor at Newsweek. “Our goal is to provide trusted, data-driven guidance for patients navigating complex health challenges.”

The rankings are based on a three-pillar scoring system. The International Online Survey, which accounts for 85% of the score, was conducted from May to July 2025 with thousands of healthcare professionals worldwide, collecting peer recommendations across specialties. Accreditation Data, weighted at 10%, incorporates key certifications and accreditations relevant to each field. The PROMs Implementation Survey, representing 5% of the score, evaluates hospitals’ adoption of Patient Reported Outcome Measures, assessing how patient-reported data is used to improve care.

Guidance for the PROMs survey design came from a global board of medical experts, including leaders from Harvard Medical School, Sheba Medical Center, University Hospital Zürich, and the University of Paris Medical School.

See the full list here rankings.newsweek.com/worlds-best-specialized-hospitals-2026

About Newsweek:

Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 93-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

Contact:

Alyssa M. Tognetti

Broadsheet Communications for Newsweek

alyssa@broadsheetcomms.com