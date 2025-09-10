Sogeclair: results for H1 2025

RESULTS for the 1st HALF OF 2025

Turnover = €80.6M (+1.9%)

EBITDA(1) = €5.1M (+24.2%)

Equities = €59.1M (+2.3%)

Blagnac, France, September 10th, 2025, after closing of the Stock Market.

SOGECLAIR, supplier of innovative solutions with high added value for a safer and less-consuming mobility, published its results for the 1st half ended June 30, 2025. SOGECLAIR is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris.

The Board of Directors, which met on September 8th, 2025, has approved the financial statements for the half-year ended June 30, 2025.

Consolidated results (IFRS, unaudited)

in €M H1 2025 H1 2024 Variation

H1 2025 / H1 2024 Turnover 80.6 79.1 +1.5€M EBITDA (1) 5.1 4.1 +1.0€M As % of turnover 6.3% 5.2% Operating income 1.5 - 0.4 +2.0€M As % of turnover 1.9% -0.6% Net Result - 0.8 - 1.0 +0.2€M Including group share - 0.3 - 0.9 +0.6€M

Differences are due to the holding company and rounding

(1) Operating result – other operating income and charges + amortization expenses and operating provisions

By geographical area of subsidiaries

The performance measured below corresponds to the location of our subsidiaries by geographical area and not according to the geographical location of our customers.

in €M Europe Africa America Asia

Pacific Holding Turnover 59.3 18.8 2.4 0.0 EBITDA 2.4 1.1 0.0 1.6 Operating income 0.0 1.1 - 0.3 0.7

Differences are due to rounding

Europe / Africa (74% of turnover): Improved profitability in engineering. Profitability in the thermoplastics activity is impacted by changes in the dollar and delivery delays at a customer's request. Cross-functional investments in digital transformation continue, accompanied by a plan to optimize our costs.



America (23% of turnover): Turnover decline is linked to the geopolitical context but also to the end of the backlog catch-up on Aircraft Interiors in 2024. Stable operating income despite the turnover decline.



Asia-Pacific (3% of turnover):

Rail simulation recovery plan underway with the goal of returning to profitability in 2026. Continued investment in India to build up the skills of the teams.



By Business Unit

in €M Engineering Solutions Holding Turnover 41.5 39.1 0.0 EBITDA 4.4 - 0.9 1.6 Operating income 3.7 - 2.9 0.7

Differences are due to rounding

BUSINESS REVIEW

BU Engineering, a good semester while awaiting diversification

The Engineering BU continues to drive the Group's growth and profitability (+€3 million vs. H1 2024). Business Aviation and Defense activities are driving profitability. Commercial Aviation reduced its losses compared to H1 2024, particularly in its European subsidiaries (Germany/Spain). Improvement measures are still ongoing.

The sales teams were strengthened in H1 and diversification opportunities were identified, notably with the recruitment of a Diversification Sales Director.

BU Solutions, several challenges ahead

The Equipment activity in North America declined due to the uncertain geopolitical and economic environment and the unfavorable base effect compared to H1 2024 (backlog catch-up).

In Europe, the profitability of the thermoplastics activity was significantly impacted by currency effects and lower A350 production rates. Nevertheless, the improvement plan currently underway has limited the impact and increased production capacity.

The award of the Souvim MCO contract for the Special Defense Vehicles business was delayed but offers interesting prospects for H2 and the years to come.

The Automotive Simulation activity is suffering from a major crisis in the sector, which is impacting on the turnover and order intake. A corrective plan is currently underway.

In contrast, the Railway Simulation activity is very dynamic despite a few tenders being postponed. Good commercial prospects are expected between now and the end of the year, and the operational improvement plan is beginning to bear fruit, with losses limited in percentage terms.

FINANCIAL STRUCTURE, DEBT REDUCTION

GEARING at 21.37% with a total net debt of €12.6M.

The financial structure was strengthened with net debt excluding IFRS at €5.6 million as of June 30, 2025, up €10.9 million due to the effect of:

Reduction in bank debt,

Improvement in WCR linked to improved debt collection.

PERSPECTIVES

After a very strong first half of the year (despite the currency effect in Q2), the Group expects to continue its growth momentum in H2 2025 thanks to the diversification of the Engineering BU and the initial effects of improvement plans on the Solutions BU's activities.

The business aviation sector will remain the main driver of Engineering activity in H2, supported by diversification activities.

As shown by the positive results for the first half of the year, our EBITDA ratios will continue to improve at constant exchange rates.

Digital transformation work progressed well in H1, giving support functions a better overview of structural costs.

SOGECLAIR has also been committed for several years to implementing a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) approach, which involves all teams and a rating system with concrete actions on the progress of an Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) plan. It should be noted that the Non-Financial Report was published in the URD in April 2025.

NEXT ANNOUCEMENT: turnover for Q3 2025, on October 29th, 2025, after closing of the Stock Market

About SOGECLAIR

Supplier of innovative high added-value solutions for safer and less-consuming mobility, SOGECLAIR brings its skills in high-quality engineering and production to a broad range of cutting-edge sectors notably aeronautics, space, vehicle, rail and defense. Supporting its customers and partners from the design and simulation stages through to the end of the product’s lifetime, all along the production chain through to entry into service, the collaborators are working worldwide to offer a high-quality and proximity service to all its customers.

SOGECLAIR is listed on Euronext Growth Paris - Indice Euronext® Family Business -Code ISIN: FR0000065864 / (Reuters SCLR.PA – Bloomberg SOG.FP)

Contacts: Alexandre ROBARDEY, Chairman of the Board / Philippe BREL, Chief Executive Officer / www.sogeclair.com / +33(0)5 61 71 71 01

Press contact: Louise-Marie Thabard / SOGECLAIR Communication / louise-marie.thabard@sogeclair.com / +336 75 95 12 20

