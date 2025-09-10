New Partnership Brings High-Tech Boost to Weather Education, Research

MELBOURNE, FLA., Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Florida moves into the most active part of the 2025 hurricane season, students and researchers at Florida Institute of Technology will have new data and tools to study extreme weather and more, thanks to a new partnership with Kentucky-based weather tech firm Climavision.

Climavision provides highly detailed, AI-driven weather modeling from global to neighborhood levels. It also operates a national network of weather radars which fills in gaps between government-operated NEXRAD radar sites. Under the new partnership, the company will provide Florida Tech students, researchers and faculty access to these cutting-edge resources as well as Climavision workshops and expertise from its own team of scientists.

These new capabilities and resources better equip meteorology students and faculty to study and understand embedded circulations and tornadoes within tropical storms and hurricanes in Florida and the development of hurricanes and other weather phenomenon that may impact the coastal southeastern United States.

The radar data will help in faster detection of gust fronts, damaging winds and extreme rainfall events that reduce visibility and make flying dangerous.

The partnership will not only provide real-world weather data, but also deepen students’ exposure to machine learning, numerical weather prediction and AI-driven forecasting – all of which serve Florida Tech in its focus on preparing students for the modern workplace.

“Climavision operates in the areas of meteorology that are advancing quickly, providing our students a unique opportunity to conduct impactful research powered by the technology they will likely encounter in the real world,” said Steven Lazarus, professor of meteorology in the Department of Ocean Engineering and Marine Sciences at Florida Tech.

The partnership will also be valuable to the university’s renowned College of Aeronautics, which plans to integrate the company’s data into a range of class projects and research. For example, Climavision’s gap-filling radar network is especially helpful in understanding weather at lower altitudes, including how it influences myriad operations, from general and commercial aviation to search and rescue and medical transport. This low-altitude data will also support research into the fast-growing fields of drone services and advanced air mobility in Florida.

“Weather is so important to aviation,” said Michael Splitt, an assistant professor of meteorology in the College of Aeronautics. “Having access to these Climavision resources will give our students an edge in their learning and ultimately position them to better support the rapidly evolving aviation industry.”

Applications for Climavision’s data will expand once its first radar system in Florida goes live later this year. The company provides weather data to the National Weather Service in support of public safety and is installing four weather radar systems in the Sunshine State to fill low-level weather radar gaps. This will supplement existing coverage from government systems and will help provide more comprehensive weather warnings and advisories for the more than 8 million Floridians who live in these radar gaps.

“Florida sits at the front line of some of the nation’s most impactful weather events,” said Chris Goode, Climavision’s co-founder and CEO. “By collaborating with Florida Tech, Climavision is not only supporting vital research and education but also helping to equip future state and local leaders with the tools to improve public and aviation safety, resilience and economic stability in their communities.”

