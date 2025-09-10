Mood Board Studios: The Bay Area’s Premier Beverage & Wine Photography Studio Rental — Now Booking for Holiday Photo and Video Productions

VALLEJO, Calif., Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mood Board Studios , located in the hub of the San Francisco North Bay, serves as a versatile space for your next photography or videography production. With the holiday season fast approaching, the studio is inviting brands, agencies, and creatives to book production dates now for these seasonal campaign shoots. From festive beauty photography and sparkling cocktail videos to cozy holiday lifestyle scenes and gifting campaigns, the studio provides a well-stocked rental space for creating high-quality seasonal content.

Crafted for Wine Photography & Beverage Storytelling: Shooting wine and other beverages demands precision and artistry. From controlling reflections on a Cabernet bottle to capturing the sparkle of Champagne in motion, Mood Board Studios was designed for wine and beverage shoots from the ground up.

The space features:

A curated collection of surfaces and evergreen and seasonal props, filled with stemware, wine openers, and specific wine glass cleaners

Spacious shooting area to accommodate stylists, crew, and client teams

Set building: 8’x8’ movable wall with magnet system for backdrops, set/prep kitchen, furniture, backdrops and surfaces for tabletop and larger sets, and add-on lighting options





Client Review: “We rented this studio for a wine commercial. We had a lot of actors, props, prop cocktails, and more. These were great eventful days, we loved the space, ambiance, and services offered.” ~N.P.

Perfect for: Winery holiday campaigns, tabletop beauty photography, content creation, video projects, brand campaigns, influencer shoots, food and beverage productions, product launches, and much more.

A Blank Slate to Collaborate and Create: While designed for wine photography and beverage projects, the space adapts beautifully for food, product, lifestyle, and portrait shoots. A robust prop library, and multiple styled environments make it a ready-to-go setting for e-commerce campaigns, branding and portraits, editorial spreads, and branded content.

Book Your Shoot: Mood Board Studios is available for full-day and multi-day bookings, plus weekend, hourly or after-hours shoots. Booking dates are filling quickly — secure your spot now.

About Mood Board Studios: Founded by photographer/marketer Megan Steffen Camero, Joella Steffen, and Victor Steffen, Mood Board Studios was built as a blank slate to create. Every element, from layout to amenities, was chosen to make productions smoother, faster, and more inspiring.

Contact:

Mood Board Studios

create@moodboard-studios.com | 707-853-7071

moodboard-studios.com | @themoodboardstudios

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0b8a685c-ecb8-43ab-8a7e-e6d1ba1661d1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5141922d-62e8-449d-8c40-6ccfe5959a5b

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0443cfe1-b126-448e-98f7-31a447002ec0