Virtual Pay Group Secures Visa Principal Acquirer License





EBENE, Mauritius, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Pay Group , a leading Global fintech company specializing in digital payment solutions, is proud to announce that it has been officially licensed by Visa as a Principal Acquirer. This prestigious designation enables Virtual Pay to directly acquire major card scheme transactions, reinforcing its position as a key player in the Global fast-evolving digital payments ecosystem.

The Visa Principal Acquirer license grants Virtual Pay greater operational independence and scalability, allowing the company to provide merchants with faster onboarding, enhanced security, and more competitive transaction processing across the continent.

Mr. David Morema, Virtual Pay Group CEO, expressed his enthusiasm and gratitude in a statement: “Securing the Principal Acquirer license from Visa is a tremendous milestone for Virtual Pay Group and a testament to the relentless efforts of our entire team. This achievement positions us at the forefront of digital payments and strengthens our ability to offer more localized, secure, and seamless payment experiences. We are incredibly proud of how far we’ve come and remain committed to driving financial inclusion and digital innovation across the Global payment landscape.”

With this new license, Virtual Pay is strategically placed to deepen its merchant relationships, accelerate growth in new and existing markets, and further simplify cross-border commerce for businesses.

Virtual Pay Group continues to invest in infrastructure, compliance, and partnerships that support its vision of transforming how businesses transact in the digital economy.

About Virtual Pay Group

Virtual Pay Group is a Global payments technology company providing secure, seamless, and innovative digital payment solutions for businesses and consumers. With operations in multiple markets, Virtual Pay Group is committed to advancing financial inclusion and enabling commerce across borders.

