Tevogen CIO and Head of Tevogen.AI Mittul Mehta to Join Startup Forum Panel at Databricks DATA + AI World Tour in Boston





WARREN, N.J., Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tevogen (“Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc.” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: TVGN), today announced that Mittul Mehta, Chief Information Officer of Tevogen and Head of Tevogen.AI, will participate as a panelist in the Startup Forum at the Databricks DATA + AI World Tour on October 8, 2025.

The Startup Forum will feature insights from venture capital leaders and early-stage innovators on how they are scaling their companies with Databricks. Mehta will join industry peers including Chris Gervais, CTO of Codametrix, and Stavros Papadopoulos, CEO of TileDB, in a discussion moderated by Tony Pezzullo, Principal at SignalFire. Mehta will share perspectives on Tevogen.AI’s application of advanced data and AI technologies, including its PredicTcell™ platform, developed in collaboration with Microsoft and Databricks, to accelerate precision immunotherapy development.

Databricks DATA + AI World Tour will take place at the Sheraton Boston Hotel. For more information please contact, communications@tevogen.com

