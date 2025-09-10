KEEX Pro Strengthens Asset Security with Hybrid Custody and Proof-of-Reserves

Houston, TX , Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KEEX Pro, a global trading and investment platform, announced the official rollout of its upgraded asset security framework. The initiative is designed to deliver greater protection, transparency, and operational resilience, marking another important milestone in the platform’s ongoing commitment to safeguarding digital assets.



Hybrid Custody for Stronger Protection



At the heart of the upgrade is a hybrid custody model that combines offline cold storage with limited hot wallet access. The majority of digital assets remain in cold storage, isolated from cyber threats, while a smaller portion is kept online to support efficient transactions. Both layers are reinforced with multi-signature protocols, requiring multiple authorizations for any asset transfer. This design minimizes single points of failure and significantly enhances fund safety.



Proof-of-Reserves and Transparency



To further strengthen accountability, KEEX Pro has introduced a proof-of-reserves mechanism, verified by regular third-party audits. These reports provide users with verifiable evidence that all deposits are fully backed, without exposing sensitive data. By offering transparent and independently validated reserves, KEEX Pro addresses regulatory expectations while enhancing user trust.



Leadership Commitment



“Security is not an afterthought—it is the foundation of user confidence,” said David Reynolds, Chief Security Officer at KEEX Pro. “By combining hybrid custody, multi-signature safeguards, and proof-of-reserves, our goal is to set a higher benchmark for resilience, trust, and transparency across the industry.”



Expanded Insurance Coverage



KEEX Pro has also broadened its insurance coverage through partnerships with global insurers. The policies provide additional protection against theft, cyberattacks, and operational risks, adding another layer of reassurance for both retail and institutional users.



Building a Secure Future



The platform’s security-first approach reflects its broader vision of creating a resilient and transparent trading ecosystem. By reinforcing custody infrastructure, enhancing transparency, and expanding insurance protections, KEEX Pro demonstrates its determination to remain a trusted partner for digital asset participants worldwide.







KEEX Pro is a global social investment and trading platform dedicated to empowering users through transparent operations, advanced security, and a wide range of financial products. By prioritizing compliance, resilience, and trust, KEEX Pro continues to strengthen its role as a reliable platform in the evolving digital economy.



