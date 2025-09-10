Døds Diving League and Sports.com Studios Announce Global Partnership

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEGG Media Corporation (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) (“SEGG Media” or the “Company”), a sports, entertainment and gaming conglomerate that owns Sports.com, Concerts.com, and Lottery.com, today announced a strategic global distribution partnership with the Døds Diving League (DDL), the official global platform for the world’s fastest-growing extreme sport. The partnership will be managed by Sports.com Studios Ltd, the newly launched sports content subsidiary of SEGG Media. The partnership will bring the thrill of Døds to millions of fans worldwide.

Under the agreement, Sports.com Studios becomes a global distribution partner for DDL events, ensuring competitions and original content will be delivered through the Sports.com media player. This fresh, short-form, high-energy content is designed to capture the imagination of younger audiences and differentiate Sports.com from traditional media platforms.

The partnership will deliver:

Global Streaming & Broadcast Distribution – Døds competitions streamed through Sports.com Studios’ media ecosystem, supported by SEGG’s rapidly expanding digital reach.

Original Content Creation – Exclusive documentaries, athlete profiles, training features, and behind-the-scenes storytelling that highlight the culture and personalities driving the sport.

Expanded Fan Engagement – Interactive features, social media activations, and fan-driven content to engage new global audiences, particularly Gen Z and Millennial fans.

Commercial Growth – New sponsorship models, subscription products, and pay-per-view opportunities designed to scale Døds into a sustainable global sport.





"This partnership marks a major milestone in the evolution of Døds," said Paul Rigualt, CEO of Døds Diving League. "By joining forces with Sports.com Studios, we’re unlocking opportunities to showcase our athletes, competitions, and the unique spirit of Døds to audiences worldwide. With over 33% of our TV audience under 30—and even stronger traction on digital—we are one of the few sports drawing Gen Z and Millennials back to live sports viewing. That makes us a natural fit for Sports.com.”

"Sports.com Studios is proud to partner with the Døds Diving League, showcasing our commitment to delivering fresh, exciting, and differentiated sports to global audiences," said Tim Scoffham, CEO of Sports.com Media. "This is exactly the kind of new, short-form, high-energy sport that defines our mission to engage young fans and create global communities around innovative sports content.”

Tamer Hassan, President of Sports.com Studios, added: “Døds represents the type of originality, cultural crossover, and fearless athleticism that aligns perfectly with our vision. Through the Sports.com platform and SEGG Media’s global ecosystem—including organically grown communities such as Veloce and Quadrant (500M+ monthly views) and GXR Galaxy (1M+ active subscribers)—we are uniquely positioned to amplify Døds into a worldwide phenomenon.”

This partnership underscores SEGG Media’s broader mission: building a global ecosystem where emerging sports and entertainment properties can thrive by accessing new audiences, unlocking sponsorship visibility, and achieving rapid growth through the Sports.com platform.

About Døds Diving League

Døds diving, or “Death Diving,” is a thrilling extreme sport that originated in Norway. Known for its daring athleticism, raw bravery, and creative expression, Døds diving involves leaping from significant heights into the water in the most dramatic and visually striking way possible.

For more information, visit dodsdivingleague.com

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets including Sports.com, Concerts.com and Lottery.com. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

Forward-Looking Statements

