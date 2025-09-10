Wayne Memorial Hospital Data Breach Exposes Personal Information: Murphy Law Firm Investigates Legal Claims

OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Murphy Law Firm is investigating claims on behalf of all individuals whose personal and confidential information was compromised in the data breach involving Wayne Memorial Hospital. To join the class action lawsuit, visit our site HERE.

On June 3, 2024, Wayne Memorial Hospital (“WMH”) became aware of suspicious activity on its computer system, indicating a data breach and ransomware attack. Based on a subsequent forensic investigation, WMH determined that cybercriminals infiltrated this inadequately secured network and gained access to WMH’s files between May 30, 2024 and June 3, 2024. The investigation further determined that, through this infiltration, cybercriminals potentially accessed and/or acquired files containing the sensitive personal information of 163,440 individuals. The Monti ransomware group claimed responsibility for the WMH attack and added Wayne Memorial Hospital to its data leak site.

The information exposed in the data breach includes, but is not limited to:

Names

Social Security numbers

Financial account information

Payment card information

Medical information

Diagnoses information and test results

Prescription information

Health insurance information

Driver’s license numbers

Dates of birth

State identification numbers



If you received notice of the WMH data breach or if your personal information was compromised in the breach, please visit our site HERE. Murphy Law Firm is evaluating legal options, including a potential class action lawsuit, to recover damages on behalf of individuals who were affected by the Wayne Memorial Hospital data breach.

As a result of the data breach, these individuals’ personal and highly sensitive information may be in the hands of cybercriminals who can place the information for sale on the dark web or use the information to perpetrate identity theft.



To join a class action lawsuit, click HERE

Murphy Law Firm specializes in data breach class actions, consumer class actions, and federal securities class actions. The firm has extensive experience in securing highly favorable recoveries for its clients.

Contact:

Murphy Law Firm

abm@murphylegalfirm.com