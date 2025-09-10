U.S. Durable Medical Equipment Market to Reach US$ 137.9 Billion by 2033 | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. durable medical equipment market was valued at US$ 80.9 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 137.9 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2025–2033.

Federal payment structures provide a strong foundation for the U.S. durable medical equipment market. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has established substantial reimbursement rates for 2025. The national fee schedule for a standard power wheelchair (K0823) allows a $4,917.30 purchase payment. Rental options are also strongly supported. The 2025 monthly rental fee for a lightweight wheelchair (K0004) is $121.73. A complex rehabilitative power wheelchair base (K0835) has a monthly rental fee of $289.43 for the first three months. A heavy-duty walker with wheels (E0149) has an allowable purchase fee of $128.05.

The scale of government activity underscores the sector's stability. In Q4 2024, CMS processed over 15 million DMEPOS claims. Other federal bodies are also major purchasers. The Veterans Health Administration's 2025 budget requests over $5 billion for prosthetics and clinical support. Supporting this ecosystem, there were 9,886 active Medicare-enrolled durable medical equipment suppliers as of January 2024. These figures confirm a well-funded and active marketplace, providing reliable revenue streams for manufacturers and suppliers.

Stringent Regulatory Oversight Mandates Shape Product Development and Market Entry Timelines

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) maintains a rigorous process that quantifies new technology flow. In 2024, the FDA granted 112 separate 510(k) clearances for "Physical Medicine" devices. Specifically for the "Wheelchair, Powered" product code (MSI), the FDA issued 7 new 510(k) clearances during 2024. The average 510(k) review time in the Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH) during fiscal year 2024 was 132 days. This metric is a key planning factor for companies.

Post-market surveillance ensures long-term device safety within the U.S. durable medical equipment market. FDA vigilance is clear from recall activities. Three Class I recalls were initiated for wheelchair devices in 2024 for risks of serious injury. A total of 14 Class II recalls for wheelchairs were also posted in 2024. Data collection is vital for safety. The FDA's MAUDE database received over 4,500 adverse event reports for wheelchairs in 2024. As of February 2025, there are 28 ongoing FDA-mandated post-market surveillance studies for orthopedic and rehabilitation devices.

Accelerated Clinical Trials and R&D Spending Fuel Next-Generation Mobility Innovations

The future of mobility is being shaped in clinical research labs nationwide. As of early 2025, 42 active U.S. clinical trials are focused on powered exoskeleton technology. These trials have a cumulative target enrollment of 1,150 patients. The intersection of neuroscience and mobility is another key area. In 2024, 8 new clinical studies were initiated to evaluate brain-computer interfaces for controlling mobility devices. The studies are backed by over $25 million in total funding.

Major clinical initiatives and corporate spending confirm a deep commitment to advancing care in the U.S. durable medical equipment market. A multi-center trial for a new spinal cord stimulation device, launched in 2024, aims to enroll 250 participants by 2025. The pediatric segment is also a focus, with 15 active U.S. clinical trials for pediatric mobility devices as of January 2025. Key market players are investing heavily in R&D. Invacare Corporation’s reported research and development expenditure for fiscal year 2024 was a substantial $18.2 million, signaling its commitment to innovation.

Aggressive Intellectual Property Strategies Reveal Intense Competition in Advanced Mobility Design

Patent activity provides a concrete measure of innovation and strategic focus. Sunrise Medical has demonstrated a particularly proactive intellectual property strategy. The company was granted U.S. Patent No. 12,102,575 for a "Wheelchair with an Adjustable Base" on October 1, 2024. It received U.S. Patent No. 12,115,110 for a "Manual Wheelchair Propulsion System" on October 15, 2024. As of 2025, the company holds 1,014 patent documents globally, organized into 329 patent families.

Legacy players are also actively expanding their technological territory within the U.S. durable medical equipment market. Invacare Corporation holds 18 active U.S. patents related to power wheelchair control systems as of its latest 2025 filing. The company also filed 4 new U.S. patent applications related to seating and positioning technology in 2024. The broader industry trend is one of intense innovation. A search of the USPTO database reveals 248 patents were granted in 2024 containing the word "wheelchair" in their claims.

Patient Demographics and Robust Support Networks Define the Core Consumer Base

Patient population needs create the foundational demand for medical equipment in the durable medical equipment market. The U.S. healthcare infrastructure is vast. As of 2025, there are 15,170 certified skilled nursing facilities with 1,605,940 certified beds. The nation also has 1,209 inpatient rehabilitation facilities with 43,180 beds. These facilities represent concentrated points of demand. Advocacy groups quantify the user base. The Paralyzed Veterans of America has over 50,000 members. The United Spinal Association serves over 60,000 members.

Specific disease populations are significant. Nearly 1 million people in the U.S. live with multiple sclerosis, giving a further boost to the durable medical equipment market growth. The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation served over 120,000 individuals in 2024. The ALS Association committed over $18 million to research for 2025. The Muscular Dystrophy Association provided over 40,000 patient services in 2024. The Amputee Coalition’s network includes over 1,500 peer visitors, and its 2024 conference hosted over 1,200 attendees. The Free Wheelchair Mission distributed its 1.5 millionth wheelchair in late 2024. Finally, the National Seating & Mobility Symposium featured 135 educational sessions in 2024.

Complex Supply Chains and Volatile Material Costs Directly Influence Production Economics

The production of advanced medical devices depends on a complex global supply chain. Raw material costs are a critical variable. The January 2025 spot price for medical-grade titanium alloy was approximately $19,500 per metric ton. Electronics are a key cost center. A standard 300-watt-hour lithium-ion battery pack averaged $185 per unit for bulk orders in Q1 2025. The index price for medical-grade polyurethane foam, used in cushions, rose by 8 points in 2024.

Component availability shapes the operational landscape of the U.S. durable medical equipment market. The average lead time for specialized microcontrollers was a lengthy 38 weeks in late 2024. The domestic manufacturing base is extensive, with 2,150 FDA-registered medical device contract manufacturing facilities in the U.S. as of February 2025. Yet, reliance on global trade continues. The Port of Los Angeles processed over 4.2 million inbound TEUs in the second half of 2024. The U.S. also has only 4 operational cobalt refineries as of 2025.

A Specialized Labor and Professional Workforce is Critical for Market Access

A skilled professional workforce is essential for the DME lifecycle. The U.S. has deep clinical expertise. As of 2025, there are over 27,800 orthopedic surgeons and over 239,000 licensed physical therapists. Approximately 8,500 certified orthotists and prosthetists provide specialized fitting services. These professionals are primary drivers of equipment recommendations and training.

The technical support side of the U.S. durable medical equipment market is vital. There are 6,812 actively certified Assistive Technology Professionals (ATPs) in the U.S. as of 2025. The 2025 national median salary for a biomedical equipment technician is $61,750. Demand for skilled personnel is high. The average number of job postings for a "DME Specialist" exceeded 3,500 per month in 2024. The talent pipeline is supported by 14 accredited master's programs for orthotics and prosthetics as of the 2024-2025 academic year.

Strategic Mergers and Corporate Investments Signal a Dynamic and Consolidating Market

The corporate landscape in the US durable medical equipment market is marked by significant strategic activity. M&A activity is robust. There were 9 transactions in the U.S. DME sector in Q2 2025. The average disclosed deal value for these deals was $42 million. Sunrise Medical's acquisition of Made for Movement in July 2025 adds 2 new therapeutic brands to its portfolio. Over its history, there have been 33 investment and acquisition deals involving Sunrise Medical as of early 2025.

Beyond M&A, companies are investing in infrastructure and organic growth. A new 350,000-square-foot DME distribution center opened in Dallas in October 2024. The sector also saw 4 companies go public through IPOs or SPACs between 2024 and early 2025. Established players continue to innovate. Invacare Corporation announced the launch of 5 new product SKUs in its Essential Wheelchair line, effective April 30, 2025. This shows a commitment to refreshing core offerings.

Rapid Digital Integration and Smart Connectivity Are Transforming Patient Care Models

The fusion of digital technology with hardware is creating a new frontier for the U.S. durable medical equipment market. Remote monitoring is becoming standard. As of 2025, an estimated 8 million U.S. patients use DME devices with remote monitoring capabilities. The broader trend is larger. An estimated 30 million U.S. patients are expected to use some form of remote patient monitoring tools by the end of 2024. Reimbursement is evolving, with codes like 98980 allowing providers to bill for 20 minutes of service time.

Product design and software ecosystems reflect a shift in the U.S. durable medical equipment market. The QUICKIE Q50 R Carbon power wheelchair, launched in January 2024, weighs only 32 pounds without batteries. The user experience is increasingly digital. Over 250 healthcare apps in the Apple App Store interface with assistive devices as of 2025. A connected wheelchair generates about 5 megabytes of data monthly. Optum Insight's DME Navigator, launched in June 2024, integrates with the electronic health records of over 1,000 hospitals.

