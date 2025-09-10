[Latest] Blockchain in Healthcare Market Size to Hit USD 61,111 Million at a CAGR of 71.10% by 2034 - Report by Zion Market Research (ZMR)

NEW YORK, USA, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Blockchain in Healthcare Market By Network Type (Private, Public, and Others), By Application (Clinical Data Exchange & Interoperability, Claims Adjudication & Billing, Supply Chain Management, Clinical Trials & eConsent), By End-Use (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, Biopharmaceutical & Medical Device Companies, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034” in its research database.

Blockchain in Healthcare Industry Overview:

Blockchain in healthcare is a progressing technology that supports decentralized, immutable, and secure digital ledgers to enhance the management of medical data. It enables the secure sharing of patient records among healthcare providers, reduces fraud in domains such as insurance claims, supply chain tracking, and clinical trials, and enhances data integrity. The global blockchain in healthcare market is projected to witness substantial growth driven by the growing need for data security and privacy, rising adoption of electronic health records, and growing demand for efficient supply chain management. Healthcare data breaches are increasing worldwide, resulting in privacy concerns and financial losses. Blockchain’s encryption and decentralized architecture promise transfer and storage of sensitive patient data, fueling its adoption.

Although drivers exist, the global market is challenged by factors like high implementation and maintenance costs, as well as scalability challenges. Developing and maintaining blockchain networks for healthcare requires significant investment in infrastructure, training, and software, which restricts adoption in small providers.

Key Insights

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global blockchain in healthcare market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 71.10% over the forecast period (2025-2034)

over the forecast period (2025-2034) In terms of revenue, the global blockchain in healthcare market size was valued at around USD 832.00 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 61111.67 million by 2034.

The blockchain in healthcare market is projected to grow significantly due to the increasing need to combat counterfeit drugs and healthcare fraud, the growing investment in healthcare IT infrastructure, and the rising awareness of data privacy and security.

Based on network type, the private segment is expected to lead the market, while the public segment is expected to grow considerably.

Based on application, the clinical data exchange & interoperability segment is the dominating segment. In contrast, the claims adjudication & billing segment is projected to witness sizeable revenue over the forecast period.

Based on end-use, the healthcare providers segment is expected to lead the market compared to the healthcare payers segment.

Based on region, North America is projected to dominate the global market during the estimated period, followed by Europe.

Industry Growth Factors

Administrative inefficiencies in claims processing, billing, and record-keeping cost the healthcare market billions yearly. Blockchain can automate verification, eliminate intermediaries, and reduce paperwork, significantly lowering operational costs. Deloitte predicts that blockchain adoption in healthcare may reduce administrative costs by nearly 30%, translating to billions of dollars in yearly savings. Recent pilot programs in the United States have adopted smart contracts for insurance claims, decreasing claim settlement time from weeks to just days. This cost-efficacy propeller is vital as healthcare providers experience pressure to enhance budgets while maintaining service quality, fueling the blockchain in healthcare market.

Patients expect simplified data portability; however, healthcare consent remains fragmented across various systems. The EU's European Health Data Space (EHDS) push in 2024 underscores the need for standardized and secure consent architectures. In the United States, ONC's information blocking norms and FHIR APIs enhance access, but government gaps remain in entities. Blockchain enables immutable consent records, revocations, and time-bound scopes, thereby offering patients control while ensuring compliance.

Blockchain in Healthcare Market: Segmentation

The global blockchain in healthcare market is segmented based on network type, application, end use, and region.

Based on network type, the global blockchain in healthcare industry is divided into private, public, and others. The private blockchain segment holds a substantial market share due to its high security, compliance, and controlled access, as mandated by healthcare regulations such as GDPR and HIPAA. It permits only authorized participants, ensuring the secure storage of sensitive patient data while maintaining transparency in the network.

Based on application, the global blockchain in healthcare market is segmented as clinical data exchange & interoperability, claims adjudication & billing, supply chain management, and clinical trials & econsent. The clinical data exchange & interoperability segment holds the maximum market share since healthcare providers primarily need efficient and secure techniques to share patient records in labs, hospitals, and clinics.

Based on end-use, the global market is segmented as healthcare providers, healthcare payers, biopharmaceutical & medical device companies, and others. The healthcare providers segment captures a dominating share because of the growing need for interoperable, efficient, and secure management of patient records in hospitals, diagnostic centers, and clinics.

Regional Scope:

North America is likely to sustain its leadership in the blockchain in healthcare market due to advanced healthcare infrastructure, higher adoption of blockchain technology, and rising demand for secure data management. North America holds a well-established healthcare infrastructure with extensive adoption of electronic health records and digital health solutions. According to recent data, over 85% of hospitals in the United States have installed EHR systems, creating a strong foundation for blockchain integration. This improved infrastructure facilitates secure data exchange and improves patient care efficacy, fueling the industry growth.

Europe continues to secure the second-highest share in the blockchain in healthcare industry owing to rising digital healthcare adoption, growing focus on data security and privacy, and increasing demand for efficient healthcare operations. Europe has experienced substantial adoption of digital health solutions, comprising electronic health records, health applications, and telemedicine. Reports indicate that more than 70% of EU hospitals have installed EHR systems by 2024, creating a base for blockchain-based applications. This trend supports interoperability, secure data sharing, and enhanced patient care, fueling blockchain adoption in the region.

Some of the main players in the global blockchain in healthcare market include;

Guardtime

PokitDok

Chronicled

Factom

Healthereum

Hashed Health

SimplyVital Health

Medicalchain

Solve.Care

Tierion

Patientory

Gem Health

Robomed Network

Health Wizz

Coral Health

The global blockchain in healthcare market is segmented as follows:

By Network Type

Private

Public

Others

By Application

Clinical Data Exchange & Interoperability

Claims Adjudication & Billing

Supply Chain Management

Clinical Trials & eConsent

By End Use

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

Biopharmaceutical & Medical Device Companies

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



