Toll Brothers Announces Groundbreaking of New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Parkland, Florida

PARKLAND, Fla., Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the groundbreaking of its newest Southeast Florida community, Saltgrass at Heron Bay , coming soon to the Heron Bay master plan in Parkland, Florida. This premier community of new construction homes, located at 11773 NW 70th Place in Parkland, is scheduled to open for sale in spring 2026.

“We thank the City of Parkland Commissioners and staff who joined our Toll Brothers team on site last week for our groundbreaking event,” said Jonathan Carter, Division President of Toll Brothers in Southeast Florida. “Our new Saltgrass at Heron Bay community will offer residents the rare opportunity to build a new construction home within the well-established Heron Bay master-planned community and highly desirable Parkland area.”

Saltgrass at Heron Bay will feature luxurious homes, expansive home sites, and onsite resort-style amenities to create an unparalleled lifestyle. This exclusive Toll Brothers neighborhood will include just 52 single-family homes ranging from 2,635 to over 4,600 square feet, offering 3- or 4-car garages and oversized home sites perfect for outdoor living. Home pricing is anticipated to start from $1.6 million.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





Ideally situated within one of southeast Florida's most sought-after master-planned communities, Saltgrass at Heron Bay by Toll Brothers boasts extensive amenities including two newly renovated clubhouses, onsite dining, state-of-the-art fitness centers, a resort-style swimming pool, and sport courts. Residents will enjoy convenient public beach access, dining, shopping, parks, and major commuter routes. Children will have the opportunity to attend school in the highly rated Broward County Public Schools district.

For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Saltgrass at Heron Bay, home shoppers can call (855) 776-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/FL .





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

