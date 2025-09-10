Dublin, Ireland, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sirvoy, a leading provider of cloud hotel management software with direct booking engine and OTA channel manager, has been ranked the #1 Property Management System for 2025 by hotel technology agency HotelMinder. This expert validation is backed by hundreds of verified customer reviews across Capterra, GetApp, and Software Advice, where Sirvoy maintains an impressive 4.7 out of 5 stars. The recognition solidifies Sirvoy's position as the go-to hospitality management solution for hotels, B&Bs, and vacation rentals seeking to eliminate double bookings, maximize direct revenue, and reduce OTA commission expenses.





In a crowded field of overcomplicated interfaces and clunky workflows, both industry experts and daily users choose the platform that delivers full functionality through intuitive design: solve what hoteliers need without the complexity.

Why Hoteliers Choose Sirvoy Over Everything Else

Jennifer Grahn was drowning. Her Swedish hotel Klockargården faced booking chaos, double bookings, and endless manual admin. Revenue was stuck. Then she switched to Sirvoy.

Jennifer Grahn says: "Sirvoy changed everything for me… I could manage bookings effortlessly and even grow the business." The results? Revenue up 127%. RevPAR up 109%. The Hotel has expanded by two rooms, with three more coming. "I never have to worry about double bookings or lost reservations."

That's not luck. That's pattern.

Scott Archer at Archer's Edge Luxury Glamping in Canada saw direct bookings jump 65% after ditching phone reservations for Sirvoy's booking engine. "We're spending less time managing bookings and more time making sure our guests have an incredible stay."

Pehr Andersson doubled direct bookings at Ronneby Brunnspark B&B, moving from paper ledgers to digital efficiency. "It definitely helped us make money and save money." His property achieved 203% growth since implementation.

"Being recognized as the #1 Property Management System affirms our dedication to delivering user-friendly software built around the daily needs of hoteliers. Our mission has always been to address real-world challenges with simple, reliable solutions. This recognition from HotelMinder—together with the strong support from our users—confirms that we are succeeding in that mission." —Nichlas Linderborg, Chief Customer Officer at Sirvoy

The Real Problem: Revenue Leaks and Wasted Time

Hotels lose money in predictable ways. OTA commissions eat margins. Double bookings destroy guest experience. Staff waste hours on manual tasks instead of serving guests. Legacy systems require weeks of training that nobody has time for.

Modern properties need integrated platforms that prevent overbookings through real-time channel synchronization, capture commission-free direct bookings, and free staff time for revenue-generating activities.

Sirvoy's cloud-native architecture handles the technical complexity while keeping the user experience simple. No more juggling disconnected booking systems. No more spreadsheet pricing. No more inventory conflicts across channels.

Brooke Papp, COO of Joie Inn in Florida says: "I didn't have to sit through hours of training… It was easy to pick up and just worked." When their property got national media coverage, the system handled the booking surge without breaking.

Channel Management That Always Works

While other systems crash during peak booking periods or require constant troubleshooting support, Sirvoy's channel manager maintains 99.9% uptime reliability. The platform syncs rates and availability across booking sites in real time, even during high-traffic periods when competitors fail. Properties expand reach through AirBnB, Booking, Expedia, through Google Hotel Ads and other channels without overbooking risks or system downtime costing revenue.

Calabogie Lodge in Ontario nearly doubled room revenue while maintaining majority direct bookings. They manage both timeshare blocks and rental inventory from one system. The team reports: We've even managed things from our phones during weekends or after hours. The front desk feels calmer now. Everything is more organised.

For properties with specific needs, Sirvoy adapts. Green Room JBay Co-Living in South Africa uses custom booking questions and approval workflows to maintain community standards. Owner Steffi explains: "There's nothing worse than using a system where things aren't where you expect them to be. Sirvoy just made sense."

Commission-Free Direct Bookings Drive Independent Hotel Profitability

Sirvoy's booking engine, with its seamless website integration, captures direct reservations that increase profitability for independent hotels seeking to reduce OTA commission dependency. Properties redirect marketing spend from commission payments to guest acquisition and experience improvements.

Automated guest communications eliminate manual touchpoints while maintaining personalization. Properties report staff time reallocation to yield management, service innovations, and guest experience enhancements that drive 5-star reviews.

Seasonal pricing tools replace manual spreadsheet management. Guest relationship features enable personalized service at scale. The result: higher occupancy, increased RevPAR, and reduced operational costs.

Hotel Management Software Trusted by Independent Properties Worldwide

Since solving hospitality management challenges for their family run hostel in 2008, Sirvoy has grown to serve thousands of hotels and short stay properties across 140+ countries. The service supports independent hotels, boutique inns, vacation rentals, glamping sites, and co-living spaces with 99.9% uptime reliability.

The fair pricing model scales with property growth without hidden fees or revenue sharing, unlike competitors. Responsive customer support and intuitive design ensure rapid adoption across property types and staff skill levels.

HotelMinder's comprehensive evaluation assessed platforms based on functionality, ease of use, customer support, and overall value. The #1 ranking validates Sirvoy's approach of delivering comprehensive hotel management capabilities through intuitive, reliable software architecture that independent properties can implement immediately without extensive training or technical overhead.

About HotelMinder

HotelMinder is a hospitality technology consultancy providing curated recommendations and expert guidance to help mid-sized to large independent hotels optimize operations and maximize revenue.

About Sirvoy

Sirvoy is a cloud-based hotel management software with integrated booking engine and OTA channel manager that delivers more direct bookings, reduces OTA commissions, increases occupancy and saves time for hotels, B&Bs and vacation rentals. Founded in 2008 and serving thousands of properties in over 140 countries, Sirvoy provides reliable, user-friendly hospitality management solutions.





