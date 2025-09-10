INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in C3.ai, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - AI

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against C3.ai, Inc. (“C3” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AI). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether C3 and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until October 21, 2025 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired C3 securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

On August 8, 2025, C3 announced disappointing preliminary financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 and reduced its revenue guidance for the full fiscal year 2026. The Company attributed its poor sales results and lowered guidance on “the reorganization with new leadership” and the health ailments of its Chief Executive Officer.

On this news, C3’s stock price fell $5.66 per share, or 25.58%, to close at $16.47 per share on August 11, 2025.

