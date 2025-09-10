INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Roblox Corporation – RBLX

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Roblox Corporation (“Roblox” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RBLX). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Roblox and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On August 14, 2025, Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill filed a lawsuit against Roblox, alleging that the lack of controls on the Company’s online gaming platform “allow[s] child predators to pose as children and for children to bypass any age requirement”, thereby creating an unchecked forum for sexual predators to connect with children and facilitating the sharing of sexually explicit material.

As media outlets reported on the lawsuit, Roblox’s stock price fell $7.94 per share, or 6.34%, to close at $117.34 per share on August 15, 2025.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

dpeyton@pomlaw.com

646-581-9980 ext. 7980