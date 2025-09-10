Newsweek and Statista Announce the World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2026

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek , in partnership with Statista , today announced the World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2026, recognizing the 350 leading medical institutions across 30 countries that are transforming health care through technology and innovation.

Smart hospitals are redefining patient care by integrating artificial intelligence, automation, robotics, and digital health tools to improve outcomes, streamline workflows, and support disease prevention. The global smart hospital market, valued at $72.24 billion, is expected to reach $177.61 billion by 2030.

This year’s ranking is based on an international online survey of health care professionals and hospital managers, the Statista Smart Hospitals Maturity Survey, and Joint Commission International accreditation. Hospitals were evaluated across ten innovation areas, including AI, telemedicine, robotics, patient safety technologies, and electronic functionalities. Institutions that participated in the Maturity Survey were awarded one to three ribbons to highlight their level of excellence in smart hospital technologies.

The 2026 list showcases hospitals at the forefront of digital transformation, including Mayo Clinic – Rochester (#1), Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin (#8), Sheba Medical Center (#9), Karolinska Universitetssjukhuset (#11), and Aarhus Universitetshospital (#14).

“Smart hospitals are leading the way in implementing systemic changes that will level up patient care into the future,” said Alexis Kayser, Health Care Editor at Newsweek. “These institutions are not just embracing innovation for efficiency, but for improving patient lives.”

A global board of medical experts, featuring leaders from Harvard Medical School, Sheba Medical Center, University Hospital Zürich, and University of Paris Medical School, provided methodological guidance to ensure accuracy and transparency.

To view the full list, visit rankings.newsweek.com/worlds-best-smart-hospitals-2026

