NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (“Anika” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ANIK). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Anika and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On July 30, 2025, Anika issued a press release “announc[ing] topline results from its U.S. pivotal clinical trial of Hyalofast, a resorbable, hyaluronic acid scaffold used in conjunction with autologous bone marrow aspirate concentrate (BMAC) for cartilage repair.” The press release stated that “[w]hile Hyalofast demonstrated consistent improvements in treated patients across all measures of pain and function relative to microfracture, the study did not meet its pre-specified co-primary endpoints. The study was likely impacted by both a higher subject dropout rate in the microfracture arm and missed visits during COVID. This resulted in missing data, which reduced the evaluable sample size and complicated the statistical analysis.”

On this news, Anika’s stock price fell $3.06 per share, or 27.42%, to close at $8.10 per share on July 30, 2025.

