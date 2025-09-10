CarTechIQ Appoints Mark Theriot as Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Global Growth

WYLIE, Texas, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarTechIQ, a leader in artificial intelligence as a service (AIaaS) for the transportation industry, today announced the appointment of Mark Theriot as its Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). This addition underscores the company’s accelerating global momentum and its commitment to scaling MechanicIQ, its groundbreaking Agentic AI platform purpose-built for enterprise partners, shop networks, and embedded integration across the mobility sector.

Implementing AIaaS in the Real World of Transportation

In his new role, Theriot will lead CarTechIQ’s revenue initiatives, including enterprise sales, partner development, agent use case expansion, and platform adoption across key segments of the transportation ecosystem.

“Mark understands what it takes to successfully drive technology implementation and achieve meaningful adoption in this space,” said Dean Riccardulli, CEO of CarTechIQ. “Globally, he’s helped manufactures, enterprise customers, software platforms, and service networks bridge the gap between innovation and execution. That’s exactly what we need as we expand MechanicIQ’s footprint worldwide.”

A Career Built on Innovation, Strategy, and Industry Trust

Theriot has developed and led some of the most respected programs in the automotive and mobility sectors. His work spans hardware and software diagnostic products, shop management systems, and customer experience innovation, with notable leadership roles at:

Solera | Identifix - Launched and scaled several integrated SaaS platforms improving workflow optimization, marketing and CRM capabilities across OEM channels and all levels of aftermarket repair providers.

Delphi Technologies - Headed global service technologies and strategic solutions for OEM and aftermarket channels. Led product and services integration activities for three acquired companies.

Snap-on Diagnostics - Drove product and platform innovation across diagnostic software & tools and introduced experienced based diagnostic information applications.





In addition to his executive roles, Theriot has actively shaped industry policy through the Equipment & Tool Institute (ETI) and contributions to Right to Repair initiatives. He also brings real-world business owner insights as a recent aftermarket repair franchise owner.

Executive Insight

“I’ve spent my career helping the industry move from complexity to clarity,” said Mark Theriot. “What makes MechanicIQ’s agentic AI platform so exciting is how it allows businesses to maximize the capabilities of AI without the need for an in-house AI development staff. AIaaS provides a more accessible and cost-effective way to bring AI into their applications and workflows; it’s smart, scalable, and grounded in real-world operations. I’m honored to join CarTechIQ and help bring that vision to more partners globally.”

About CarTechIQ

CarTechIQ delivers AIaaS platforms for the transportation sector, starting with automotive. Its flagship product, MechanicIQ, enables context-aware, enterprise-ready AI integrations, helping shops, fleets, software partners, and mobility networks accelerate intelligent operations at scale. The cloud platforms that host AIaaS provide secure and scalable solutions.

AIaaS is a cloud service model. Users interact with AIaaS solutions through APIs, seamlessly integrating AI capabilities into their applications, websites, tools, or services. Additionally, Agentic AIaaS includes pretrained use case models (Agents) for tasks like DTC code translation and prioritization, parts lookup & cross referencing, customer service workflow, image recognition, and language translation. Agents provide users with access to sophisticated AI models without extensive training or expertise.

To discover how MechanicIQ can transform your business or to connect with our team, visit www.cartechiq.com or contact us for a personalized demo.