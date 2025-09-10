Credit Acceptance Named to 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance™ List

Southfield, Michigan, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) (referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) has been named to the 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance™ list by Great Place To Work® and Fortune for the eleventh consecutive year. Credit Acceptance was ranked 10th among the 50 companies in the large company category, up 3 spots from last year.

“It’s an honor to be recognized again as a top workplace in finance and insurance. This award reflects the heart of our culture—one built on trust, purpose, and the belief that when you invest in your people, everything else follows. We’re proud to create an environment where team members feel inspired to make a real difference in the lives of dealers and consumers every day,” said Ken Booth, Chief Executive Officer.

Our award-winning workplace culture is built around the needs of our team members. We’re proud to be one of the few companies in our industry that offers remote-first work, paired with flexible scheduling and generous paid time off. We invest in benefits and programs that support both physical and mental well-being, while also creating innovative ways for remote team members to collaborate and stay connected. And we go above and beyond when it comes to recognition and rewards—aligning compensation with both individual and company success. Annual reviews are grounded in our core values, ensuring equity, transparency, and a consistent focus on what makes our culture strong.

The Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance™ list is based on employee survey results from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies. It honors companies in these industries that excel in fostering trust, fairness, and inclusivity, thereby creating a positive and supportive work environment for all employees.

About Credit Acceptance

We make vehicle ownership possible by providing innovative financing solutions that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers regardless of their credit history. Our financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for our financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.

Without our financing programs, consumers are often unable to purchase vehicles, or they purchase unreliable ones. Further, as we report to the three national credit reporting agencies, an important ancillary benefit of our programs is that we provide consumers with an opportunity to improve their lives by improving their credit score and move on to more traditional sources of financing. Credit Acceptance is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol CACC. For more information, visit creditacceptance.com.