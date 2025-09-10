Broadwind Announces New Share Repurchase Program

CICERO, Ill., Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadwind (Nasdaq: BWEN, or the “Company”), a diversified precision manufacturer of specialized components and equipment serving global markets, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program of up to $3 million in common stock.

The authorization permits the repurchase of shares from time to time through open market transactions, privately negotiated purchases, and otherwise as determined by the Company’s management, all as permitted under applicable securities laws including Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

“The new share repurchase program underscores our continued confidence in the long-term value creation potential of Broadwind,” stated Eric Blashford, President and CEO. “With the planned divestiture of our Wisconsin-based industrial fabrication operations now complete, we are a leaner, better-capitalized organization, one well-equipped to build scale within targeted, high-value precision manufacturing markets. This program provides us with the flexibility to return capital to shareholders on an opportunistic basis, while remaining firmly aligned with our disciplined, return-driven approach to capital allocation.”

The timing and amount of any repurchases will depend on various factors, including market conditions, the Company’s financial position, debt maturities, and cash flow. The Company is not under any obligation to repurchase any number of shares of common stock pursuant to the stock repurchase program. The Company reserves the right, in its sole discretion, at any time and from time to time, to amend the terms and conditions of the stock repurchase program, or to suspend or terminate the stock repurchase program.

