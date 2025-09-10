Nano Dimension to Host Q2 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM), a leader in Digital Manufacturing solutions, today announced it will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its Q2 2025 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2025.

Date: Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Time: 4:30 pm EST

Listen in via US dial-in: 1-844-695-5517

Listen via international dial-in: 1-412-902-6751

Listen via webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=cRJhknfB

Participants are advised to log in at least 10 minutes prior to the call.

A replay of the webcast will be accessible at the same link shortly after the conclusion of the call.

About Nano Dimension Ltd.

Driven by strong trends in onshoring, national security, and increasing product customization, Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM) delivers advanced Digital Manufacturing technologies to the defense, aerospace, automotive, electronics, and medical devices industries, enabling rapid deployment of high-mix, low-volume production with IP security and sustainable manufacturing practices.

For more information, please visit https://www.nano-di.com/.

Contacts:

Investors: Purva Sanariya

Director, Investor Relations

ir@nano-di.com

Media: Samuel Manning

Principal Manager, External Communications

press@nano-di.com

Source: Nano Dimension Ltd.