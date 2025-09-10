Vaxart Reports Additional Phase 1 Data Supporting the Potential Efficacy of its Second-Generation Norovirus Oral Pill Vaccine Candidate

- Second-generation constructs induce robust increases in fecal IgA, which was shown to be correlated with protection against infection in the company’s previous Phase 2b challenge study -

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxart, Inc. (OTCQX: VXRT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a range of oral recombinant pill vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform, today reported additional positive data from the Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating its second-generation oral pill norovirus vaccine constructs head-to-head against its first-generation constructs. Dr. Sean Tucker, Vaxart’s Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, presented the data at the 9th International Calicivirus Conference, which is taking place in Banff, Canada, September 7-11, 2025. Further, Dr. Becca Flitter presented data on Vaxart’s norovirus challenge study at the same conference.

The data show a 25-fold increase in the GII.4 fecal IgA response and a 10-fold increase in the GI.I fecal IgA response over baseline with the high dose of the second-generation vaccine candidates after a single tablet administration for each strain. The data also show an 8-fold increase in the GII.4 fecal IgA response and a 7-fold increase in the GI.I fecal IgA response over baseline with the low dose of the second-generation vaccine candidates after a single tablet administration for each strain.

While the Phase 1 study was not powered to determine superiority by statistical methods, the fecal IgA increases observed with the second-generation constructs compared favorably to the increases observed with the first-generation constructs at the same high dose level and in the same study (13-fold GII.4 and 6-fold GI.1 over baseline). As previously reported , a Phase 2 challenge study of the first-generation constructs identified fecal IgA as a critical correlate to protection from norovirus infection.1

“With these positive fecal IgA results and the previously announced serum responses, the totality of data has given us confidence that our second-generation constructs induce more robust immunologic responses than our first-generation constructs. These immunological endpoints are important because they correlated with protection in our Phase 2b challenge study,” said Dr. Tucker. “As the first-generation constructs demonstrated a statistically significant 30% relative reduction in infection compared with placebo, we believe the numerically greater fecal IgA and functional blocking antibody responses observed in the Phase 1 head-to-head study have the potential to translate into improved efficacy.”

These new data confirm that Vaxart’s vaccine technology, which induces intestinal immunity, likely enables stronger protection against infection from norovirus by providing better immunity at the site of virus entry. With second-generation constructs that produces more intestinal IgA, these data further differentiate Vaxart’s norovirus vaccine approach from others in development, which are more focused on generating a serum antibody response.

In June 2025, Vaxart reported data from the Phase 1 head-to-head study demonstrating that its second-generation norovirus constructs produced statistically significant increases in GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus blocking antibodies (141% and 94%, respectively) compared with first-generation constructs. Norovirus blocking antibodies also correlated with protection against infection in the Phase 2b challenge study.

“Results to date on all our norovirus vaccines studies give us confidence that we may have a potential solution for an easily transmitted disease with a $10+ billion economic impact in the U.S.,” said Steven Lo, Chief Executive Officer of Vaxart. “We believe these new data further support our efforts to secure a partnership or other funding to conduct a Phase 2 trial of these constructs.”

Assuming a partnership or other funding, Vaxart plans to conduct a Phase 2b safety and immunogenicity study that could potentially begin before the end of 2025 followed by an End of Phase 2 meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). A Phase 3 trial could then begin as early as 2026.

There is no approved vaccine against norovirus, a leading cause of acute gastroenteritis (AGE) worldwide that is responsible for outbreaks of infection and illness globally. Each year there are approximately 685 million norovirus infections globally, with 20 million infections occurring annually in the United States. Due to these high rates of infection, norovirus is believed to cause nearly 20% of diarrheal disease globally. Additionally, the economic burden associated with norovirus infection and AGE is estimated at $60 billion worldwide and $10 billion in the United States.





Fecal IgA response data from Vaxart’s Phase 1 norovirus study

