Cytek Biosciences Brings Full Spectrum Cell Analysis to Leading Clinical Global Conferences ICCS and ESCCA

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With cancer research and diagnostics driving the need for deeper, faster cellular insights, spectral flow cytometry leader Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTKB) will showcase its advanced, high-parameter solutions at two notable industry events later this month: the European Society for Clinical Cell Analysis (ESCCA) 2025 Conference and ICCS 2025, the 40th Annual International Clinical Cytometry Meeting & Course.

Set apart from traditional flow cytometry approaches, Cytek’s distinctive Full Spectrum Profiling™ (FSP®) technology has profoundly changed the understanding of cell biology, immunology, oncology, and targeted therapeutic methodologies – leading to streamlined workflows, accelerated discovery, and enhanced efficiency. The company’s FSP systems have become the spectral technology of choice for researchers worldwide, with more than 2,800 peer-reviewed publications citing their use.

ESCCA

As a leading forum for scientific exchange in flow cytometry, ESCCA focuses on clinical applications in hematology, immunology, cancer, and cell biology. ESCCA 2025 will be held in Montpellier, France, from September 17, 2025 through September 20, 2025, and will attract a global audience of clinicians and researchers.

At the conference, Cytek will showcase its comprehensive end-to-end cell analysis solutions, designed to empower clinicians and researchers with deeper scientific insights, enable faster data-driven decision-making, and drive accelerated innovation. Additionally, Joseph C. Lownik, M.D., Ph.D., hematopathologist in the Department of Pathology & Laboratory Medicine at Cedars-Sinai, will conduct a workshop titled, “Pairing of Spectral Flow Cytometry and Machine Learning Based Decision Support System for Accurate Diagnosis of Leukemia and Lymphoma.” Taking place on Friday, September 19, 2025, from 12:15 - 12:45 p.m. in the Pasteur Room, Dr. Lownik’s presentation of his work will explore how integrating high-parameter spectral flow cytometry with machine learning based clinical decision support can simplify data analysis and reduce technician workload.

ICCS

The ICCS Annual Meeting & Course, to be held in Philadelphia from September 28, 2025 through September 30, 2025, will bring together laboratory directors, physicians, technologists, and trainees in clinical cytometry to advance knowledge of current tools, diagnostic standards, and analytical software.

Taking the reins at ICCS, Paul K. Wallace, Ph.D., professor emeritus at the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, will present the same workshop, “Pairing of Spectral Flow Cytometry and Machine Learning Based Decision Support System for Accurate Diagnosis of Leukemia and Lymphoma.” The workshop will be conducted on Sunday, September 28, 2025, from 12:30 - 1:00 p.m.

“Cytek leads the advancement of spectral flow cytometry, a technology known for its ability to unlock high-dimensional data and enable laboratories to do more with less,” said Wenbin Jiang, Ph.D., CEO of Cytek Biosciences. “For example, spectral technology enables the profiling of more than 40 markers in a single tube, which dramatically enhances efficiency and reduces analysis time. This eliminates the need for multi-tube panels, cuts reagent use, and simplifies workflows. With spectral flow cytometry, scientists can focus on high-skill tasks and help labs deliver faster, more actionable results.”

For more information, please visit https://cytekbio.com/.

About Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

Cytek Biosciences (Nasdaq: CTKB) is a leading cell analysis solutions company advancing the next generation of cell analysis tools by delivering high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis utilizing its patented Full Spectrum Profiling™ (FSP®) technology. Cytek’s novel approach harnesses the power of information within the entire spectrum of a fluorescent signal to achieve a higher level of multiplexing with precision and sensitivity. Cytek’s platform includes: its core FSP instruments, the Cytek Aurora™, Northern Lights™, Cytek Aurora™ CS and Cytek Aurora™ Evo systems; the Cytek Orion™ reagent cocktail preparation system; the Enhanced Small Particle™ (ESP™) detection technology; the flow cytometers and imaging products under the Amnis® and Guava® brands; and reagents, software and services to provide a comprehensive and integrated suite of solutions for its customers. Cytek is headquartered in Fremont, California with offices and distribution channels across the globe. More information about the company and its products is available at www.cytekbio.com.

Cytek’s products are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures (other than Cytek’s Northern Lights-CLC system and certain reagents, which are available for clinical use only in China and the European Union).

Cytek, Full Spectrum Profiling, FSP, Cytek Aurora, Northern Lights, Enhanced Small Particle, ESP, Cytek Orion, Amnis and Guava are trademarks of Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

In addition to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), press releases, public conference calls and webcasts, Cytek uses its website (www.cytekbio.com), LinkedIn page and X account as channels of distribution of information about its company, products, planned financial and other announcements, attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information and Cytek may use these channels to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor Cytek’s website, LinkedIn page, and X account in addition to following its SEC filings, news releases, public conference calls and webcasts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding Cytek’s business strategies, product plans and expectations, and market opportunities. These statements are based on management’s current expectations, forecasts, beliefs, assumptions and information currently available to management. These statements also deal with future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include global geopolitical, economic and market conditions; Cytek’s ability to manage the impacts of recent and future export controls and licensing requirements, tariffs and NIH funding policies on its business; Cytek's ability to evaluate its prospects for future viability and predict future performance; Cytek’s ability to accurately forecast customer demand and adoption of its products; Cytek’s ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of collaborations; Cytek’s dependence on certain sole and single source suppliers; competition; market acceptance of Cytek’s current and potential products; Cytek’s ability to manage the growth and complexity of its organization, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and hire and retain key employees; Cytek’s ability to manufacture its products in high-quality commercial quantities successfully and consistently to meet demand; Cytek’s ability to increase penetration in its existing markets and expand into adjacent markets; Cytek’s ability to secure additional distributors or maintain good relationships with its existing distributors; Cytek’s ability to successfully develop and introduce new products; Cytek’s ability to maintain, protect and enhance its intellectual property; Cytek’s ability to continue to stay in compliance with its material contractual obligations, applicable laws and regulations; and foreign currency exchange impacts. You should refer to the section entitled “Risk Factors” set forth in Cytek’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on May 8, 2025 with the SEC, and other filings Cytek makes with the SEC from time to time for a discussion of important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by Cytek’s forward-looking statements. Although Cytek believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot provide any assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct nor can it guarantee that the events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Cytek as of the date hereof, and Cytek disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Cytek’s as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Media Contact:

Stephanie Olsen

Lages & Associates

(949) 453-8080

stephanie@lages.com