ZVOX Set to Redefine Enterprise Customer Engagement with AI Voice Agents

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As enterprises worldwide face mounting pressure to deliver faster, smarter, and more personalized customer experiences, ZVOX is emerging as a timely innovation. The company has announced the rollout of its AI Voice Agents, designed to transform everyday business conversations into opportunities for growth, loyalty, and measurable outcomes.

Unlike conventional chatbots and automated IVR systems, ZVOX’s platform introduces industry-specific AI voice agents capable of holding natural, contextual dialogues. This approach combines the efficiency of automation with the warmth of human interaction, a balance businesses have long struggled to achieve.

Industry-Focused AI Agents

ZVOX currently offers four specialized agents, each tailored to sectors where customer service breakdowns are most costly.

Laura specializes in home warranties.

specializes in home warranties. Steven navigates auto insurance with precision, delivering instant quotes and policy qualifications.

navigates auto insurance with precision, delivering instant quotes and policy qualifications. Rachel simplifies complex life insurance conversations.

simplifies complex life insurance conversations. Kevin serves financial institutions with banker-level insights and loan processing capabilities.

By embedding domain-specific knowledge and natural language processing, these agents go beyond scripted responses to understand context, probe deeper with follow-up questions, and guide customers toward informed decisions.

Business Relevance in a Changing Market

The timing of ZVOX’s debut aligns with a shifting business landscape. According to recent industry studies, 67% of customers abandon calls due to long wait times, while 73% of business leaders identify customer experience as their top priority. Traditional voice systems have struggled to meet these expectations, often constrained by staffing costs and scalability issues.

ZVOX aims to turn what has historically been viewed as a cost center into a potential revenue generator by delivering instant, intelligent, and personalized interactions.

“The availability of ZVOX marks a pivotal moment in our vision to elevate customer experiences through intelligent voice technology,” said Amitt Sharma, CEO of ZVOX. “We want to give businesses the ability to grow effortlessly by converting routine conversations into drivers of trust and loyalty.”

Arjit Sachdeva, CTO of ZVOX, added: “Our platform is engineered for the future of engagement—smarter, faster, and more personal. By embedding AI within real business contexts, we enable enterprises to strengthen relationships and drive long-term value.”

Market Availability

The ZVOX platform is now available to enterprise customers across the United States, with a flexible pricing model that supports rapid adoption. Businesses in insurance, finance, and home services can request tailored demonstrations at www.zvox.ai/request-a-demo or contact the sales team at hello@zvox.ai .

About ZVOX

ZVOX is an AI Voice Agent Platform built to help enterprises scale customer interactions with speed and intelligence. By merging conversational Voice AI with actionable business insights, ZVOX equips organisations to qualify leads, strengthen customer experiences, and drive measurable revenue growth.

Website: www.zvox.ai

Media Contact:

Company Name: ZVOX

Website: www.zvox.ai

Contact Person Name: Seeza Manocha

Email ID: Seeza@vdo.ai

Disclaimer: This content is provided by ZVOX. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or business advice. All business and investment activities involve risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to perform their own due diligence and consult with a qualified advisor before making any financial decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any inaccuracies, misrepresentations, or financial losses resulting from the use or reliance on the information in this press release. Speculate only with funds you can afford to lose. In the event of any legal claims or concerns regarding this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained herein. Any complaints, copyright issues, or inquiries regarding this article should be directed to the content provider listed above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7b7f5043-e983-4bbd-bf90-14e6d85dbf71