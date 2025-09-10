Altimetry’s Breakout 2025 Event Introduces New Stock Analysis Tool (by TradeInvestNow.com)

New York, NY, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The team at Tradeinvestnow.com invites you to join Professor Joel Litman and Whitney Tilson at the "Breakout 2025" livestream event on Wednesday, September 17 at 8 p.m. ET, where these two financial experts will collaborate to discuss a stock market anomaly they've identified and demonstrate the Altimetry Doubles Scanner, a tool designed to help investors analyze stocks for potential growth opportunities.

Joel Litman's Breakout 2025 Event Overview

The Breakout 2025 event will focus on a stock market anomaly identified by Joel Litman through a comprehensive study of over 3,000 stocks since 1994. This anomaly has appeared in companies across various sectors, including technology, retail, and energy, and is linked to significant price movements observed in recent market trends. The livestream will provide detailed information on how this anomaly functions and its relevance to the upcoming earnings season, which may influence stock price dynamics.

Attendees will gain free access to the Altimetry Doubles Scanner, a tool developed by Litman to analyze over 5,000 stock tickers and assess their market potential based on his proprietary methodology. The event will also include a special report, Two Stocks to Plug into the Doubles Scanner Right Now, which examines two widely held stocks and their market outlooks. A guest speaker, a 50-year Wall Street veteran who has worked with figures like George Soros and Steve Cohen, will share additional insights on navigating current market conditions.

The event aims to provide retail investors with analytical tools and perspectives typically reserved for institutional clients, fostering informed decision-making in a complex market environment.

Breakout Profits: The Research Behind the Anomaly

Joel Litman’s anomaly is based on a historical study analyzing stocks across multiple decades and industries. The research identified a recurring pattern in companies such as Nvidia, Lululemon, Southern Copper, Celsius, Hub Group, and Domino’s Pizza, as well as all seven of the “Magnificent Seven” stocks—Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, and Tesla—prior to significant price movements. The study suggests that this anomaly is relevant to current market conditions, particularly as the earnings season approaches.

The Altimetry Doubles Scanner utilizes this research to enable users to input stock tickers and receive immediate feedback on their market potential. The tool is designed to be accessible to investors of all experience levels, simplifying complex financial analysis and providing data-driven insights.

Meet the Experts

Joel Litman: Forensic Accounting Specialist

Professor Joel Litman has nearly three decades of experience in financial analysis, having worked with firms such as Deloitte, Credit Suisse, and PricewaterhouseCoopers. Concerned by discrepancies in corporate financial reporting, he developed a proprietary valuation system to assess the true financial health of companies. His work includes predicting the 2008 financial crisis and the 2020 COVID market crash, as well as identifying companies at risk of significant declines. Litman provides research to over half of the world’s 300 largest money managers. He has lectured at Harvard, MIT, Wharton, and the Pentagon, and advised the FBI and U.S. Marine Corps War College. His focus is on transparency in financial reporting to equip investors with accurate data for decision-making.

Whitney Tilson: Experienced Investor

Whitney Tilson, known as “The Prophet” by CNBC, managed a hedge fund that grew from $1 million to over $200 million in assets over two decades. He has predicted the dot-com crash, the 2008 housing crisis, and the 2020 COVID market rebound, with appearances on 60 Minutes, CNBC, and Bloomberg. His 2015 60 Minutes investigation into Lumber Liquidators highlighted issues in corporate practices and impacted its market performance. A long-time follower of Warren Buffett, Tilson has attended 26 consecutive Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meetings and co-authored a book on Charlie Munger. His approach emphasizes identifying market opportunities and understanding broader economic trends.

Breakout 2025 Event Details and Participation

The Breakout 2025 event will be held on September 17, 2025, at 8 p.m. Eastern Time via livestream. To participate, individuals can reserve their spot by submitting their email address, which provides access to event updates, the Altimetry Doubles Scanner, and the special report. Attendees are encouraged to:

Log in 15 minutes early to test their connection.

Have a pen and paper ready to note key insights.

Review the special report to prepare for using the Doubles Scanner.

The event is free to attend!

Significance of the Breakout 2025 Event

The Breakout 2025 event offers retail investors access to advanced financial analysis typically available only to institutional clients. By combining Litman’s forensic accounting expertise with Tilson’s market experience, the event provides a comprehensive framework for understanding stock market dynamics. The Altimetry Doubles Scanner empowers investors to analyze stocks independently, while the guest speaker’s insights add depth to the discussion. With the earnings season approaching, the event is timed to help investors prepare for potential market shifts.

About Altimetry Research

Altimetry Research is a boutique financial research and publishing firm providing individual investors with unique, unbiased investment recommendations and analytics.

Primarily, they are guided by the knowledge that U.S. accounting guidelines – which American public companies are forced to follow – obscure the true results of a company's profitability, misleading investors.

Instead of using traditional Wall Street analyses, they deconstruct them and reassemble them using their own Uniform Adjusted Financial Reporting Standards (UAFRS) – or Uniform Accounting, for short. This process shows them the true picture of a company's potential.

Then they combine Uniform Accounting with additional, deep forensic analysis to consistently find mispriced companies poised for massive growth, which they detail for their subscribers.

