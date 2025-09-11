LB Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of its Upsized Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LB Pharmaceuticals Inc (“LB Pharmaceuticals”) today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 19,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $15.00 per share. The aggregate gross proceeds to LB Pharmaceuticals from the offering are expected to be $285.0 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by LB Pharmaceuticals. In addition, LB Pharmaceuticals has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,850,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on September 11, 2025 under the ticker symbol “LBRX.” The offering is expected to close on September 12, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Leerink Partners, Piper Sandler and Stifel are acting as joint bookrunning managers for this offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1, as amended, and an additional registration statement relating to these securities have been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and became effective on September 10, 2025. Copies of the registration statements can be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The offering is being made only by means of a written prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus, when available, will be filed with the SEC and may be obtained from: Leerink Partners LLC, Attn: Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, MA 02109, by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6105, or by email at syndicate@leerink.com; Piper Sandler & Co., Attn: Prospectus Department, 350 North 5th Street, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, MN 55401, by telephone at (800) 747-3924, or by email at prospectus@psc.com; and Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attn: Syndicate, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, by telephone at (415) 364-2720, or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About LB Pharmaceuticals

LB Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and other neuropsychiatric diseases. The company is building a pipeline that leverages the broad therapeutic potential of its lead product candidate, LB-102, which the company believes has the potential to be the first benzamide antipsychotic drug approved for neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. LB-102, if approved, has the potential to become a mainstay of psychiatric practice by offering a potentially attractive alternative to branded and generic therapeutics for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and other neuropsychiatric diseases.