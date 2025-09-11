Triumph Haofeng Agriculture Group Co., Ltd.’s high-end fruit tomato brand YIKEDA debuts at Asia Fruit Logistica

HONG KONG, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, the high-end fruit tomato brand YIKEDA made its appearance at the 18th Asia Fruit Logistica, which attracted numerous merchants and continuous collaboration, showcasing the brand's strong capabilities and global confidence.





As one of the most influential professional exhibitions in Asia, the AFL brought together over 750 exhibitors from more than 40 countries. YIKEDA became a highlight at its first participation. The brand, under Triumph Haofeng Agriculture Group Co., Ltd., focuses on products such as cherry tomatoes, 100% NFC tomato juice, tomato plum sparkling water, and tomato wellness water. Its products have obtained low-GI certification and are recognized by Frost & Sullivan as “Cherry tomatoes: No. 1 Best-seller Nationwide” and “100% NFC tomato juice: No.1 Best-seller Nationwide”.





YIKEDA's cherry tomatoes and 100% NFC tomato juice drew significant attention. All of YIKEDA cherry tomatoes are produced in the smart glass greenhouse owned by its parent company, non-GMO, free of artificial hormones and heavy metals, naturally seed-rich, bursting with juice and have intense tomato flavor, attracting in-depth negotiations with buyers from multiple countries. The 100% NFC tomato juice adheres to “no added water”, using only tomatoes, which also garnered numerous inquiries and positive feedback.





Triumph Haofeng Agriculture Group Smart Glass Greenhouse

YIKEDA has already embarked on its global expansion. Its cherry tomatoes have entered in Russian Eurospar supermarkets, tomato juice exported to South Korea, and some products sold in various supermarkets in Hong Kong, China. This exhibition clarified the brand's strategy of “expanding both products and brands globally”. The team is actively addressing various countries' market admission criteria and logistical preservation challenges to drive continuous growth in overseas business.

Ma Tiemin, Chairman of Triumph Haofeng Agriculture Group and founder of the YIKEDA brand, stated that the brand will continue to deepen its focus on the tomato industry, expanding its products and channels with a global perspective. Although the exhibition has concluded, collaborations continue to gain momentum. Clients from Belarus, Malaysia, Thailand, and other regions have expressed strong intentions to cooperate. YIKEDA is accelerating its journey to the global market with high-standard, premium-quality products and services.

