PITAKA Redefines iPhone 17 Cases with Fusion Weave – LightRipple and World’s First PitaTap™ Technology

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global mobile accessory innovator PITAKA today announced its latest Aramid Fiber iPhone 17 Series Cases at IFA 2025, earning multiple Innovation Awards from leading media outlets including SlashGear and BGR. With the debut of its revolutionary PitaTap™ technology, PITAKA once again redefines smartphone protection, seamlessly merging minimalist aesthetics with advanced material engineering.





Minimalist Innovation: The Ultra-Slim Case

The new Ultra-Slim Case is 1mm thick, delivering full coverage protection—without added bulk—while seamlessly shielding the Camera Control Button. Its standout feature is the world’s first PitaTap™ capacitive button, ingeniously embedded beneath the aramid fiber shell. This innovative layer enables precise touch and swipe control, maintaining the signature aramid texture while offering highly responsive tactile performance.

The case also introduces Fusion Weave – LightRipple, PITAKA’s next-generation weaving process that allows precise fiber control. The result is a refined rhombic texture, reminiscent of shimmering ripples on a lake—subtle, dynamic, and elegant. This natural aesthetic infuses technology with artistic expression, blending function and feeling, and transforming cold tech into a poetic, emotionally resonant experience.

Durable Protection: Aramid ProGuard Case

For users who demand maximum protection, PITAKA presents the Aramid ProGuard Case. Engineered with a unique arched design at all four corners, the case utilizes natural curvature to create an “airbag effect,” achieving certified military-grade drop resistance of up to 2.4 meters.

Despite its robust defense, the case retains a slim silhouette and PITAKA’s iconic woven surface—striking the perfect balance between strength, comfort, and style.

Complete Evolution: Aramid UltraGuard Case

The all-new Aramid UltraGuard Case features a proprietary composite of high-toughness Orca resin and aramid fiber, delivering a significant upgrade in material performance. This advanced construction functions like built-in armor for your device, doubling its impact resistance. By combining flexible TPU material with 3D full-wrap thermoforming technology, the case offers dual-layer protection—rigid exterior defense paired with flexible shock absorption. Its distinctive woven design, metal-textured buttons, and fully wrapped frame not only ensure comprehensive protection but also enhance the device’s premium look and feel.

Iconic Styles Return, Stunning New Colorways Debut

PITAKA’s iPhone 17 series cases carry forward the brand’s signature design while introducing a captivating new colorway — “Glints of Gold” — inspired by the play of light and shadow, capturing life’s unforgettable moments with artistic elegance:

Black/Grey – Timeless minimalism with a versatile, understated tone

Sunset – A signature blend of warmth and clarity

Moonrise – A deep, romantic hue inspired by twilight skies

Over the Horizon – A tribute to exploration and the spirit of freedom

Glints of Gold – A shimmering interplay of art and inspiration, reminiscent of rippling starlight





Global Release Information

The all-new PITAKA Ultra-Slim Case for the iPhone 17 Series has opened for pre-order on September 5, 2025, while the Aramid ProGuard and Aramid UltraGuard Cases will be available for pre-order starting September 10, 2025. All three cases can be purchased via the PITAKA global website and Amazon. Available in five pattern options — Black/Grey, Sunset, Moonrise, Over the Horizon, and Glints of Gold — with prices starting from USD $49.99.

Compatible Models:



About PITAKA

PITAKA, a lifestyle brand dedicated to material innovation and humanistic values, connects cutting-edge materials and manufacturing techniques with everyday products, bridging them with the worlds of fashion, design, culture, and creativity.

In ancient Sanskrit, PITAKA meant “basket,” symbolizing diversity, inclusiveness, wisdom, and sharing. Our goal is to create intelligent everyday essentials that embrace diverse modern lifestyles, inspire simplicity, and deliver fluid, engaging, and sustainable aesthetics to those who value minimalism and inner fulfillment.



Carry lighter. Live now.

High-performance accessories designed for thinkers who move.

Contact: vivian lu, vivian.lu@ipitaka.com