Law Offices of Richard C. McConathy Opens Frisco Office to Expand Services in Collin and Denton Counties

FRISCO, Texas, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Richard C. McConathy announced today the expansion of its legal practice into Frisco, Texas, with the opening of a new office to serve clients in Collin and Denton Counties. The office will be led by attorney John-Paul Chidgey, whose trial background and years of courtroom experience position him to direct the firm’s operations in the area.

The decision to establish a presence in Frisco reflects the region’s rapid population growth and the accompanying demand for legal services in local courts. The Frisco location will serve as a hub for individuals facing criminal charges and other legal matters in one of North Texas’s fastest-growing communities.

Leadership Transition

John-Paul will take responsibility for guiding the Frisco office as part of the firm’s broader expansion strategy. With more than two decades of legal experience, he has handled a wide range of cases in trial courts and brings familiarity with the procedural and practical aspects of criminal defense.

“We are excited to have John-Paul Chidgey lead our Frisco office,” said a partner at the Law Offices of Richard C. McConathy. “His years of practice and trial experience are aligned with our commitment to ensuring clients across North Texas receive dedicated legal representation.”

In accepting the leadership role, John-Paul emphasized his focus on continuity and local service. “I look forward to building on McConathy Law’s reputation and guiding our Frisco team in addressing the legal needs of this growing community,” he said.

Regional Growth and Demand

Frisco’s expansion has created both opportunities and challenges for area residents. Collin and Denton Counties, now home to a steadily increasing population, have seen corresponding growth in caseloads before municipal and district courts. Arrests related to driving while intoxicated (DWI), drug offenses, and other criminal charges continue to be handled with consistency in local jurisdictions, making access to experienced legal counsel a practical necessity for residents involved in the justice system.

State law in Texas imposes strict penalties in criminal cases, particularly those involving intoxication-related offenses. The combination of fines, license suspensions, and the possibility of jail time underscores the stakes for individuals navigating these charges. Against this backdrop, McConathy Law’s expansion into Frisco is intended to provide a point of contact for those requiring guidance through the legal process.

Strategic Considerations

The Frisco office represents a significant step in McConathy Law’s approach to long-term regional planning. Rather than centralizing all operations in Dallas, the firm has chosen to develop satellite offices that are geographically closer to where clients live and work.

The establishment of a Frisco office also signals recognition of the city’s standing as a major center in North Texas. The area’s courts, law enforcement agencies, and growing infrastructure play an increasingly central role in the administration of justice for both Collin and Denton Counties. By situating a team within the community, McConathy Law seeks to align itself with these developments and provide a consistent presence for clients and stakeholders.

Background of the Firm

Founded with a focus on criminal defense, the Law Offices of Richard C. McConathy has represented individuals in North Texas for more than two decades. The firm has appeared in local, county, and district courts across the state, handling cases that include DWI, drug offenses, and a wide spectrum of criminal matters.

The decision to extend operations to Frisco continues this trajectory of growth and reflects the firm’s stated objective of ensuring availability across multiple counties. The Frisco office will join the firm’s existing network of locations in serving as a resource for individuals confronting criminal charges.

Looking Ahead

The expansion underscores McConathy Law’s recognition of shifting demographic and legal trends in North Texas. With John-Paul at the helm, the firm expects the Frisco office to become an integral part of its service model, offering clients in Collin and Denton Counties the ability to consult with counsel in a local setting.

The announcement of this office does not alter the firm’s existing operations but adds a new dimension to its regional footprint. As Frisco continues to grow, the firm’s presence there is positioned as both a strategic and practical measure to ensure that criminal defense services remain accessible.

The Law Offices of Richard C. McConathy is a Texas-based criminal defense firm that represents clients in cases involving driving while intoxicated, drug charges, assault, theft, and other criminal matters. The firm emphasizes trial preparation and legal strategy across North Texas jurisdictions.

